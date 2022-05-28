The season begin at the Houston 1 Supercross as COVID-19 regulations kept California fairly locked down still, forcing the series to start outside of California for the first time since 1988 season when there was an Anaheim Supercross, but it was not an AMA-sanctioned race. At the opening round, it was Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen battling for the race win, although Roczen appeared not to push the envelope knowing his aggressive-natured competitor. Barcia went on to claim the win—his third consecutive opening round main event win. At round two, it was a pair of young guns out front: Chase Sexton and Adam Cianciarulo. Sexton, who jumped to the premier class for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and claimed an overall win following his second straight 250SX East Region title, was leading his second 450SX main event ahead of the sophomore Monster Energy Kawasaki rider. Cianciarulo would go down in a sand turn before a rhythm section and then moments later Sexton would crash in the same spot! Cianciarulo would be okay in his crash, eventually finishing 12th, although a third at the next round would be his only podium of the season due to a broken collarbone at the eighth round, Orlando 2 Supercross. Sexton missed six races with a right shoulder contusion sustained in the crash. Eli Tomac moved up two positions to take the main event win ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Brayton. It was an unbelievably wild start to the season: not only two different race winners in the first two rounds, but we saw six different riders in the six podiums spots at the first two races for the first time since 1992. At the third Houston race Cooper Webb claimed his first win of the season after a last lap pass on Roczen. Then, the championship battle really started to heat up.

Roczen rebounded by winning the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds as he swept the trio of races at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Then Webb claimed the two races in Orlando, Tomac claimed the Daytona Supercross, then Webb clicked off wins at all three Arlington Supercross events. Tomac was not quite on the level of Roczen and Webb, who were trading blows back and forth on the regular. Tomac (stealing a late win away from Sexton), Roczen, and Webb split the three Atlanta races as the #2 had a proverbial “nail in the coffin” night at the last race as he caught and passed Roczen for the win late—something we had seen several times again and again. At round 16, Musquin became the fifth different winner of the season—the first outside of the Webb, Tomac, and Roczen trio since Barcia won the opener. At the final round, Webb put in a statement ride to claim his eighth main event win of the year as he claimed the title. After two years of struggling to find his way on the YZ450F, Webb claimed 19 main event wins and two 450SX titles from 2019 through 2021.

2021 450SX Standings