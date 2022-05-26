The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Unfortunately, many riders will already be sidelined before the gates even drop as riders continue to nurse some injuries sustained during supercross. Here's the low down on who will be racing on Saturday and who still needs some recovery time.
450 class
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo is out with a knee injury and is unlikely to return for any rounds of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross.
Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | In
Comment: Ferrandis is back and ready to defend his championship after jamming his wrist roughly two months ago during supercross.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti’s is out for the weekend with a broken ulna in his arm, but should be back at some point this summer.
Aaron Plessinger – Arm | In
Comment: Plessinger will make his return to racing this weekend after breaking his arm during supercross.
Ken Roczen – Health | In
Comment: Roczen will be back in action at Fox Raceway after missing the second half of supercross with ongoing health issues.
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy is filling in for Adam Cianciarulo at Monster Energy Kawasaki this summer as AC continues to nurse a knee injury. Savatgy was slated to go for the opener but Kawasaki announced today that Savatgy would forgo the opening round as he and the team continue building towards lining up "soon."
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out for six to eight weeks as he rehabs a knee injury sustained during supercross.
Eli Tomac – Knee | In
Comment: Tomac tore his MCL in Atlanta. He sat out the supercrosss finale but he’s in for the Pro Motocross opener.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out
Comment: Wilson took a footpeg to his backside in St. Louis and is still recovering. He’s out for Fox Raceway 1. Shane McElrath is filling in for him for the time being.
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised on this video.
250 class
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | In
Comment: Hammaker is back to racing after sustaining injuries to his back and spleen during supercross.
Carson Mumford – Foot | Out
Comment: Mumford crashed on press day in Salt Lake City and broke his foot. He’s out for the weekend.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols is back on the bike after breaking both arms at A1, but isn’t quite ready to race yet.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out
Comment: Schwartz isn’t quite ready to go after sustaining a break at the top of his humerus during the supercross season.
Richard Taylor – Arm | In
Comment: Taylor will line up to race again this weekend after breaking his arm during supercross.
Justin Cooper – Foot | In
Comment: Cooper is back to racing this weekend after missing all of supercross with a broken foot.
Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis | Out
Comment: Kilroy is out with a broken pelvis and femur.
Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | In
Comment: Kitchen will return to racing this weekend after breaking his tibia and kneecap during supercross.
Jett Lawrence – Ankle | In
Comment: Jett Lawrence tweaked his ankle in practice for the Salt Lake City Supercross and skipped racing the night show. Lawrence said he needed about a week off the bike after supercross to rest the ankle but is back to full health and ready for Pro Motocross.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin is out for the summer with a shoulder problem.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | In
Comment: McAdoo is back after sustaining an AC separation in St. Louis.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds is expected to be back for the nationals, but he’s not quite ready to go after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | In
Comment: Robertson is back after missing a big chunk of time during supercross with a wrist injury.
Max Vohland – Thumb | In
Comment: Vohland will return to racing this weekend after breaking his thumb in practice during the supercross season.