#29 Michael Mosiman | 8th in 2021 250 Class

Michael, having a strong supercross season like you did, what’s your mindset? What are your goals for this summer heading into Pro Motocross?

Michael Mosiman: This is like to share the goals, to not share the goals… It was totally a great supercross season. I feel like I have a lot to just build on. I learned so much in the supercross season. I’m really just excited to reset the points and go for it again. My bike outdoors, we made hardly any changes from last year and I just feel really comfortable. I have a really good feel with the front end under braking. I was just complimenting the guys today. I think we have a really good machine. I was strong into outdoors last year and kind of carried that momentum on top of supercross. I just feel like I have a wave that I’ve been riding. We’re just going to keep riding it out. I will share my goals. I haven’t fully set them in stone, but the goal is to win five races this summer and to finish third or better in the championship. So, super excited. I think that’s well within reach. Five races ought to put me right where I want to be. Keep moving up.

Unlike your other two brand-mates, with Max [Vohland] on KTM and then RJ [Hampshire] on the Husky, your bike is completely unchanged this year. Like you said, you’re not even touching a clicker from last year’s setup. How is that, to have a variable taken out? Something you don’t have to get so distracted in, so you can work towards those goals, like I said, of finishing in the top three of the overall and chasing five wins? It’s just one less thing you really have to put your mind to.

Yeah. Exactly. I think you said it well. We have made some changes. We changed the forks. Got a stiffer setting in the forks, and that was huge. As a general principle, we’ve changed very little. I think it’s huge because I have so much time on this bike that I know exactly what it’s going to do. I have so much confidence to push it and to really find the edge, because I know exactly where the edge is, and I know exactly how it’s going to respond. I know exactly when it’s going to kick and when it’s not going to kick. That comfort and then the amount of motos I did when supercross went east and I was a West Coast rider. When you have the same setting and you just do lap after lap after lap and you don’t really get caught in the weeds, it’s a big deal. Even out here the past two weeks, it’s like you’re the only guys who are kind of testing around and trying to find something that they like, as far as on my team and the others I presume as well. I was just getting my motos in. I feel like I’m really in rhythm already, and that’s a big deal.

Like you said, you have a lot of history on this bike, even back to the Husqvarna days, which is a little bit different but the same. Do they ever come to you with something that you want to change? How do you not get caught up in the whole, we can make the bike perfect, or we can make it better? How do you keep that in mind?

That’s a great question. There’s different theories on it. There’s one theory where if there’s one percent better that we can get the bike, then let’s go after one percent better, because those one percent add up and they make a difference. But there’s another perspective that the better you know your bike, even if it’s not perfect and it’s got some things that aren’t just exactly how you want it, but if you know it and you’re happy with it and you’re comfortable, then part of it is just leave them alone. So, that’s a balance. I think those are two different views. In years past I think I would have gone for the one percent. If it’s better, let’s try it. We have tried a little bit, but very, very little. We’re kind of just going with the ideology of let’s get really familiar. Let’s know the bike. I trust it. We know it’s good and it performed last year. There’s no reason why I can’t go out and perform at a high level this year on the same bike.

#36 Max Vohland | 9th in 2021 250 Class

Max, we missed you a little bit at the end of supercross, so just give us an idea of your status. Are you ready to go, or still on the mend?

Max Vohland: I’m definitely ready now. I had a little bit of an injury towards the end of the supercross season. Not ideal. Definitely had about three or four weeks on the bike now, so putting in some good work. I feel like I’m in a pretty good spot with the bike and the team and my conditioning and endurance and strength. I’m looking forward to Pala. Of course, last year was good for me. Just try and do the same thing I did last year but try and finish it off that first moto.