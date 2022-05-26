With the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicking off this weekend, MX Sports hosted several preseason activities yesterday to get riders in front of the media, including a ride day at Fox Raceway at Pala and a Zoom press conference a few hours later for top riders in both the 250 and 450 Classes. Several title contenders were in the two respective press conferences, including 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion Jett Lawrence of Honda HRC, his older brother Hunter, who finished third in the standings, and RJ Hampshire of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, who finished fourth in the standings.

Lawrence went on to claim the 2022 250SX East Region title but missed the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale following a crash in qualifying. The 18-year-old decided to play it safe and not race in order to fully recover for his title defense. Hunter finished the season second in 250SX West Region behind champion Christian Craig but won four main event wins on the year and looks to keep the ball rolling into this summer. Hampshire is one of the riders under the KTM Group on an all-new generation machine this year. The Florida native alluded to the team struggling with bike setup at the start of supercross, but things came around for the #24 as he earned his maiden supercross win and finished second in points behind Jett Lawrence. Here is what the trio had to say during the press conference.

#1 Jett Lawrence | 2021 250 Class Champion

Jett, last time we saw you at Monster Energy Supercross, you tweaked the ankle a little bit there. How is the preparation coming for motocross over the last couple of weeks?

Jett Lawrence: It was a little bit of a bump in the road. It was a bit of a sprain, but we’re back. It’s still a little bit annoying every now and then, but we’ll be good. We’ll be fine for the outdoors.

You’re coming into this championship as obviously the defending champion. You’re on a different bike to the one that you won the title on last year. What’s the mindset like? Any different pressure-wise? Just tell us about that position.

Nothing really different from last year. Yes, new bike, but we already showed in supercross that it’s a really good bike. So, I think nothing different from last year. Last year it was more like, let’s see where my speed is, see if I have a chance at this title or not. Where this year it’s more I know I am capable of winning a championship, but let’s see if I can put it together. I’m excited to see how this bike is. We’ve been also testing, so it’s feeling great. Should be good.