Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Pro Motocross Preview

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Pro Motocross Preview

May 25, 2022 5:35pm
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at the Fox Raceway 1 National, so Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and I filmed the Racer X Pro Motocross preview videos last week. We know not everyone watches videos as some people prefer audio, so we took the audio from those two videos (one on the 450 Class and one on the 250 Class) and turned it into a Fly Racing Racer X Podcast so you all can hear us talk about the upcoming season and provide our thoughts on what we might expect to happen this summer.

Listen to the Pro Motocross preview podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player or below.

Check out the Pro Motocross preview videos below:

