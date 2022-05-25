Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Exhaust Podcast: 2022 MX Preseason Press Conference

Exhaust Podcast 2022 MX Preseason Press Conference

May 25, 2022 2:30pm
by:

Why did Ryan Dungey come back? How are Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, and Ken Roczen feeling? Many, many questions were asked and answered during the preseason media conference for the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, hosted by Jason Weigandt. The riders included 250 Class contenders Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, Michael Mosiman, Max Vohland, and Derek Drake, and the 450 riders consisted of Dylan Ferrandis, Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey, Tony Cairoli, Ken Roczen, Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, and Brandon Hartranft. Enjoy an hour of chatting with the riders before the season begins this Saturday in California.

Note: Please forgive the early audio weirdness, or just enjoy the sweet reverb. New computer, not dialed in yet.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and AOMC.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Main image by Spencer Owens

