The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship goes to 2018, as we cover all 50 years of the series, which started back in 1972.

The more things change, the more they stay the same—at least that’s the way it seemed to go for Eli Tomac in 2018. Like he had so many times before, the Kawasaki factory rider came into a brand-new year of Monster Energy AMA Supercross full of promise and as the preseason title favorite. He appeared to be getting even stronger and faster on the KX450F, and his primary rival, Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey—the man who’d edged out Tomac for the 450SX title the year before, despite winning fewer races than Tomac—had retired. With Dungey out of the way, who could possibly prevent Tomac from finally grabbing his first 450SX Championship? The challenges would come from many directions, but just like in years past, many of Tomac’s main hurdles were set firmly in place by Tomac himself.

The trouble started almost immediately. What was starting to look like a Tomac runaway at the first round in Anaheim changed dramatically when Tomac went down hard all by himself while leading. He remounted but wasn’t able to finish due to a severe shoulder contusion. The frustration was obvious: Tomac pounded angrily on his handlebars several times as he realized what was happening. The injury would keep Tomac on the sidelines for round two as well, although Marvin Musquin, who won the first round, ended up hurting his shoulder in his heat race at round two (Houston) and didn’t make the main event either. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson took advantage by streaking to the win and securing the points lead.