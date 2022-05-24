The provisional entry lists have been released for the first round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Pala, California. You can view the entry lists for the 450 and 250 classes for the Fox Raceway 1 National below, along with some notes. Keep in mind, these are not the final entry lists for Saturday as there will be changes made throughout the week. But here is a look at the initial lists.

250 Class

It was rumored several months ago that Nick Romano would be skipping his final year of racing as an amateur in the A/Open Pro Sport class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and contesting the entire Pro Motocross season instead. Romano completed his area qualifier (going six-for-six in moto wins) but then showed up on the provisional entry list for the opener this morning. This afternoon, Yamaha confirmed Romano will race the full pro series, beginning with this weekend’s Fox Raceway 1 National. The four-time Loretta Lynn’s champion and 2021 Amateur Rider of the Year is looking to turn heads this summer.

Romano posted the following on Instagram:

“Pro career starts now 🙈Super stoked to announce I will be racing @promotocross this summer! The team and I have put in a lot of work on and off the track, and it’s about time to go racing! I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid so let’s have some fun!🙌🏼”

Another shocking BluCru name on this initial entry list is Romano’s Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Matthew LeBlanc. LeBlanc missed significant time in 2021 and was not able to race Loretta Lynn’s due to a hand injury but returned to top form against some steep competition earlier this spring. While Romano is set to race the full series, seeing LeBlanc’s name on this provisional entry list was a shocker. Then the Yamaha press release confirmed LeBlanc will only be racing the first two Pro Motocross rounds as he will use the eligibility rule to test the waters in Pro Motocross before going to the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch one final time in August. The rule, put in place several years ago, allows amateur riders to score up to (but not over) 40 pro points and race up to (but not over) three Pro Motocross events and still remain eligible for the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes only. LeBlanc’s teammate Levi Kitchen did this last year when he raced the RedBud National, finishing 9-19 for 12th overall and a total of 14 points. Kitchen was then eligible for Loretta Lynn’s the following month, where he went on to win the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport titles. Below is the rule, straight from MX Sports:

2022 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Supplemental Rules

Revised 1.11.22

Rider Eligibility And Classification

1. The following professional licensed riders (motocross or supercross) are not eligible to participate in the National program:

a. Riders competing in the Final 40 in Pro Motocross (250 or 450 class) and earning more than 40 Pro Motocross points (250 or 450 class) in the current year, subject to section 2.a. below.

b. Riders competing in a Supercross main event (250SX or 450SX class) in the current or previous year; or

c. Riders competing in the Final 40 in an FIM MXGP or MX2 Grand Prix event outside of the United States in the current year. 2. The following professional licensed riders are eligible to compete in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes only: a. Riders competing in the Final 40 in Pro Motocross (250 or 450 class) in the current or previous year; Provided, that riders may earn up to 40 Pro Motocross points (250 or 450 class) in the current year, so long as they did not compete in more than 3 professional motocross events prior to the Amateur National. The total number of points earned applies at the time of the entry of the professional motocross event, not after. b. Riders competing in the Final 40 in Pro Supercross (250SX or 450SX class) in the current or previous year; or c. Riders competing in the Final 40 in an FIM MXGP or MX2 Grand Prix event outside of the United States in the previous year.

Sixteen-year-old LeBlanc has six total Loretta Lynn’s titles to his name, most notably 450 B in 2019 and 2020 and 250 B in 2020.

“I’m excited to go racing this weekend and make my pro debut," LeBlanc said. "We’ve been putting in the work with the team, and now it’s time to see what we can do.”