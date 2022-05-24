Okay so you’re racing 450 outdoors. Every year, some guy who we’re not thinking about, a privateer on a 450, starts crushing it outdoors. It usually starts around halfway through the year. Last year it was Coty Schock. What is in the back of your mind? How well do you think you can do? Because we have seen some privateers get some really solid results outdoors in the 450 class.

I kind of have the same approach as I did in supercross. I just want to see where I’m at coming into it. I’m behind the 8-ball, training wise. My bike setup is coming together, I feel like I’m in a good place, but I don’t have any expectations for the first three round. Hopefully by round four or five I start turning it up. I’m predominantly an outdoor rider, it suits me well, but I’ve never made a full push at all these races. Two 35-minute motos back-to-back is something you can’t overlook! I think everybody knows that. I think everyone out there understands how large that task is. I think I’ll be in a good place. Like you said, I think I can put it some good results by the end of the year. I need to stay healthy and just progress each week. I can’t ask too much too quick.

Let’s talk supercross. Until this year, you had not even raced much supercross, right?

Yeah, these darned shoulder injuries plaguing me. So in 2019, coming into round four, I came into that race having already dislocated my shoulder. Then I tried round four and it was done. Yeah, I didn’t have that much experience with supercross, and I didn’t do good with it. Yeah, not a lot [of experience] racing it, I had tried a little bit before I did the Europe thing. I’ve definitely practiced and prepped a good bit, but I had not done a lot of racing. This yeah was the first year I made all of the rounds, and I was really progressing, I felt like I was racing the track instead of just being out there doing the jumps. It was nice to have some aggression and actually feel like I was racing out there.

You made a bunch of 250 main events in the east right off the bat, and that’s when the field is full. Were you surprised it started out so well considering how little you had actually raced supercross?

The prep came from ClubMX. If I didn’t have that none of this would have been possible, they really set you up for success. I had minimal time coming in because I had shoulder surgery in September. I probably only had three to four weeks of supercross riding coming into the first East race, and that’s probably why my results continued to get better as the season went on. It was nice to just stay healthy all season. I didn’t have any expectations and I didn’t know where I would be. I didn’t have any pressure, and I think that helps me. Everyone who supports me, they don’t really expect any specific thing out of me, they want me to do my best. Whatever happens, happens, and let’s just have a good time with it. That’s life as a privateer, I guess!