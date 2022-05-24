Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Full Schedule

First Look: Fox Raceway 1 National

May 24, 2022 8:00pm | by: &

6D Helmets presents your First Look at the 2022 Fox Raceway 1 National as we get ready to kick off the 50th anniversary season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Media day commenced at Fox Raceway today in Pala, California and we caught up with several riders to hear their thoughts coming into the season as well as watched both the 250 and 450 classes hit the track for a pair of 30 minute free practice sessions. We provide insights on the day as a whole and clue you into a few more talking points to gear up for as we drop the gates this Saturday.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Spencer Owens

6D HELMETS

6D Helmets is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now