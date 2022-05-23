Earning a solid fourth position on the day was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth who was putting on a fight to secure a podium spot. After coming off a third-place finish last round, Toth was looking to get out front early but after a slow start he found himself mid pack. Toth was finally able to find his flow mid-race and charged back to a fourth-place finish overall. Coming back after missing the Hoosier GNCC, Rev Motorsports/GasGas Racing’s Grant Baylor ended the day with a fifth-place overall finish after multiple laps finding himself in a podium position.

“I got a pretty decent start and worked my way into second,” said Toth afterwards. “I tried to make some moves early on and just stayed behind the leader but I kept getting hammered with roost and went through all my tear-offs, so I had to stop for goggles after lap one. It dropped me back but I felt pretty good and made some moves back to the top-five. Then, I hit a short hillclimb where some of the guys were and made a mistake running into the back of somebody. I got hung up and had to make another run at it and it covered my goggles and gloves in mud. It was super difficult for a lap and a half, but then after pitting, I felt good and fresh and fought to the end for fourth.”

Trevor Bollinger entered the day third in points behind Ben Kelley and Ashburn, but ran into issues halfway through the race and rode most of the race without a clutch.

“I went into the woods third and had myself in a good position early on,” Bollinger said in a Husqvarna statement after the race. “I had an issue with the clutch and ended up riding the last three laps with no clutch, and it was pretty gnarly on a rutty track. I could barely get around, so we ended up seventh.”

In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Phoenix Racing’s Cody Barnes earning his first overall win of the season. Barnes put in a solid effort to take the XC2 lead and found himself picking off the XC1 class and finishing a sixth overall on the day.

“I didn’t get off to the best start, but I knew it was slick out there and a lot of guys were sliding around, crashing, just tried to ride smooth, man,” Barnes said. “I’m pretty speechless on it. I’ve been chasing this, I’ve been close a couple times, to win is awesome, so I’m pumped.”

Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty put in a hard charge for the top spot but ended the day with a second-place XC2 class finish at the Penton GNCC. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Liam Draper found himself with another third-place ride for the season in Ohio.