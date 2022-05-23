The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship hits 2014, as we go over each year of the series’ history, beginning with 1972. From the outside looking in, 2014 had the appearance of being wide open. Chad Reed was healthy yet again, the always solid Ryan Dungey was ready to go, and James Stewart, who’d recently won the Monster Energy Cup, was seemingly back on track. There was also a pair of powerhouse rookies, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac, who’d be joining the 450 ranks. With all that talent in play, how could things not be wide open? Ryan Villopoto, that’s how.

To be fair, the season did actually live up to the wide-open hype at first, as things were bonkers from the get-go. Stewart and Roczen were putting on a great show at the opener, but then Stewart got sideways in the whoops and got ejected. The crash was nuts, and so visually spectacular it spawned all kinds of memes and hilarious photoshop jobs in the ensuing weeks. If you pop over to Vital MX, there are probably some old threads still there containing some of those images. Villopoto also had a crash that night, and Roczen would take the win. Villopoto would come back to win round two, but then Reed would bring the crowd roaring to their feet at round three when he came from behind and passed his rival, Stewart, late in the race to take the win. He won again at Anaheim 3, but unfortunately bowed out of the series after going down hard in San Diego when he got into the back of Roczen in the whoops