Schedule Update: MXGP of Jakarta Cancelled
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)– Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Jakarta that was set to host the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship on the 2nd and 3rd of July has been cancelled.
Despite the best efforts by the local organiser, it has not been possible to secure the proper running of the event for this year.
Infront Moto Racing and the FIM look forward to returning to Jakarta for FIM Motocross World Championship in the future, but for now the focus is on the MXGP of Indonesia which will take place in Samota-Sumbawa on the 25th and 26th of June.
A presentation took place today to officially present the MXGP of Indonesia to National media indeed. Present for the conference were the Governor of West Nusa Tenggara Dr H. Zulkieflimansyah along with the Chairman of IMI/Indonesian Parliament H. Bambang Soesatyo as well as the CEO of Samota Enduro Gemilang Muhammad Ihsan Zulkieflimansyah and the Organizer of the MXGP of Indonesia and CEO of Sport Talenta Indonesia Happy Harinto among other local authorities.
2022 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, February 27
- MXGPMXGP of Lombardia EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, March 6
- MXGPMXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Sunday, March 20
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, April 3
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 10
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 24
- MXGPMXGP of Italy EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, May 8
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, May 15
- MXGPMXGP of Spain EMX125, WMX
Sunday, May 2912:30 PM
- MXGPMonster Energy MXGP of France EMX125, EMX250 Races, YZ Blu Cru Races
Sunday, June 56:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 126:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Indonesia Sunday, June 266:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic EMX2T, EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, July 176:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, July 2410:15 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, August 76:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Finland EMX125, EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, August 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Charente Martime (France) EMX250, YZ bLU cRU Open Races
Sunday, August 216:00 AM
- MXGPBitci MXGP of Turkey EMX Open, WMX Races
Sunday, September 46:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Oman Sunday, September 116:00 AM