Racerhead #20

And the phones are also ringing off the hook next door at MX Sports Pro Racing as riders and race teams are trying to get their last-minute entries in, hard cards sorted, and just have everything figured out before the long trip out west.

On Tuesday there will be a closed-course practice session at Fox Raceway for anyone who is pre-entered for Pala (though if Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin shows up to ride like he also did today out at Perris, I hope they let him slide). It’s a chance for everyone to shake down their bikes one last time on the national track, without having to worry about amateurs or minicycles or anyone else out there. (A couple riders who won’t be out there are Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart, who has a knee injury that needs to heal, and Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, who announced that he is taking the summer off after an uneven supercross season.)

As a fan, this is one of my favorite times of the year, but as someone involved with the production of the whole series now, it’s an incredible busy one. I’ve been getting a lot of calls and emails from all over the world about how to watch the races on MAVTV or the livestream on MAVTV+. Here are those instructions again from the press release:

For streaming and mobile viewers, subscribers to MAVTV Plus will receive live coverage of the motos that air on MAVTV in addition to tape-delayed coverage of the motos scheduled to air on NBC. MAVTV Plus will also feature exclusive content for subscribers, including qualifying shows every race day to see which rider will emerge with pole position and first gate pick. On-demand access to coverage from the entire 2022 season will also be available for fans who want to rewatch the action or wait to watch the drama unfold for the first time at their convenience. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus have the choice of two plans for the most dynamic live and on-demand motorsports streaming service available - yearly ($99) or monthly ($6.99) - with an exclusive $10 discount now available for Pro Motocross fans using the code PROMX10. MAVTV Plus subscribers have the power to watch the 2022 season at their convenience, whether through live streaming coverage or replays via on-demand access, while also being treated to extended coverage of the Pro Motocross Championship. Signing up for MAVTV Plus is simple. Users simply log onto MAVTVPlus.com and select “Sign Up Now” to register for an account. Pick and subscription plan, enter the proper billing information, and access to the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship along with a comprehensive library of live and on-demand programming is at your fingertips. The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will kick off over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28, in Southern California with the Honda Fox Raceway I National. Full live coverage of the motos on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will begin at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

For more on the TV coverage this summer, let me throw it over to Weege right here:

Working with the Legends (Jason Weigandt)

I can’t believe this is happening! I’ll be back in the booth as the play-by-play commentator for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this summer, but I’ll be joined by … a whole bunch of legends. I will miss working weekly with my guy Grant Langston (and I’ll say right now it’s simpler and easier to just work with the same co-host every week, and this was the same when I worked with Jeff Emig and David Bailey before GL). But we’re going to try a radical experiment and bring in a different analyst every darned race. This could be crazy, but it just might work. Credit to MAVTV for being flexible enough to try this, because the general consensus in the TV business is that familiarity is key. You’ll note most sports try to keep the same announcing lineup for decades. I know DC has been brewing this idea of a revolving door of personalities on the shows since as long back as his TV days 20 years ago, but this year MAV is going to actually let us do it.

First up? Both Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Johnson in the booth for round 1! RJ has been blowing me up for months about getting in the booth this year, and we’ve worked together before at Red Bull Straight Rhythm, so it will be pretty simple. MC has been amazing in his appearances on Race Day Live with Monster Energy Supercross, as well as those cool Kawasaki “Science of Supercross” segments. I know these two guys have opinions and they’re not afraid to voice them. That’s really the point of this whole thing. When you watch the NBA playoffs, you’re getting several games each night, which means several ex-pros telling you what they think, followed by a studio show where more ex-pros tell you what they think. Multiple voices are harder to incorporate in racing, where there’s just one big event each weekend. You’ll note, though, that the TV world is starting to loosen up. Fox Sports’ NASCAR broadcasts this year feature Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and a different guest each week. And ESPN has gotten raves for its “Manning Cast” of Monday Night Football. Turn on ESPN2 and you can still watch the game but instead hear the Manning brothers talk crap and interview guests.

MX Sports announced the legends lineup Thursday: RJ, MC, Broc Glover, Ryan Villopoto, Damon Bradshaw, Jeff Emig, James Stewart, Adam Cianciarulo, and David Bailey. Think about those names! Then Ricky Carmichael will hold the slot for three races, which air on NBC. Really looking forward to working with all of these guys. Rick Johnson was my damned hero when I was eight years old, and now he’s calling my phone! David Bailey held the spot during the nineties, and to me he is the gold standard of the analyst position. I’ve worked with Bailey before, but it’s still just shocking to get a chance to do it again. Also, I have a sneaking suspicion Broc Glover will be very good at this. Oh, and James Stewart!? James Stewart in the booth? This is gonna be really fun. By the way, it dawned on us recently that Stewart’s seminal Bubba Scrub debuted at Budds Creek in 2003. Are we already TWENTY YEARS past that? Where has the time gone?

I’ve always said the nationals are my 12 weekends of glory, the 12 Saturdays where I get to do the absolute best job in the world: watch racing, and talk about it. It’s going to be a bit of a challenge to find the rhythm and rapport with someone new every weekend, and I know some of these guys more than others. But I really don’t think it will be that difficult. I think it’s going to work. Be sure to sign up for MAVTV+ so you don’t miss any of it. We’ll even give you a deal:

Go to promotocross.com/watch for all the info at a glance. For MAVTV Plus streaming: use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription (Valid until 5/29/22) OR discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22).