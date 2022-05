With the 2022.5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition being all new, there wasn't much change to the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F, but that didn't stop us from busting out several laps at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan. Watch as Keefer dives into what it's like to ride the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F on a proper East Coast style American made track! Check back in over the next few days for more on the 2023 KTM intro at RedBuuuuuuuuud!

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 KTM 450 sx-f