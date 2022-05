KTM made an all-new 250 SX-F with their 2022.5 Factory Edition and the 2023 follows suit. Get the scoop on what it's like to ride the famous RedBud MX track in Michigan with KTM's new orange quarter liter four-stroke race machine. Aden and Kris Keefer go over the whole bike and even compare it to some other models they both have ridden lately.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 KTM 250 sx-f