Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Full Schedule

MX Preview Show: Episode 2, 250 Class

May 20, 2022 2:00pm | by: , , &

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas are back to preview the 250 class in the upcoming Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. As defending champion Jett Lawrence comes in as a clear favorite following his first 250SX title as well, who will step up and challenge the young Australian? Justin Cooper returns from injury while Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence also looks to build off a strong supercross campaign. Hear the guys debate what will happen when we drop the gates on May 28.

Thanks to our sponsors: Maxxis, New Ray Toys, Fly Racing, D.I.D. Chains, and Maxima Racing Oils.

For more information and to get your tickets for the 2022 season, visit www.promotocross.com.

EPISODE 1 - 450 CLASS

maxxis

Maxxis International is committed to delivering high performance tyres to the world. Their products are unequalled in quality and performance. With over forty-five years of manufacturing experience and the ingenuity of their people, they have created new technologies to develop their diversified tyre products. Their products are thoroughly tested in their own facilities and at the world's leading tyre test centres. In addition, their engineers test their tyres with their national and world-class champions.

FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has been committed to relentless pursuing improvement and innovation in motocross and off-road apparel. Check out FLYRacing.com to see the all new 2021 collection.

NEW RAY TOYS

New Ray Toys has been creating cool toys and die cast motorcycles/replicas since 1986.

We have branch offices in the United States, Hong Kong, France, Italy and Germany as well as specialty distributors throughout the world.

Here in the U.S., New Ray Toys has been one of the premiere die cast toys manufacturer/distributor/licensee for all 6 Major OEM’s and over the years have created the most realistic Die Cast Race Bike Replicas, Transporter Racing Haulers, Stock Dirt Bikes, Sport Bikes, ATV’s, UTV’s, Snowmobiles & Scooters and distributing them to all major channels in our Power Sports market.

Check out the list of MX teams we have worked with past and present: Bud Racing, Honda/HRC Racing, Factory Connection Geico Honda, Makita Suzuki, Rockstar/Makita Suzuki, Two Two Motorsports/Honda/Kawasaki, RCH Suzuki, Moto XXX Hooters Racing, Yoshimura Suzuki, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Monster Energy Kawasaki, San Manuel L & M Yamaha, Factory Yamaha, JGR Yamaha/Suzuki, Nitro Circus, Red Bull KTM, Rockstar Husqvarna.

D.I.D. Chains

D.I.D brand drive chains and aluminum rims are all manufactured in Kaga, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, and supplied through motorcycle dealers worldwide. Our top-quality products are made by skilled technicians, with a goal of perfection, and to provide outstanding performance for all riders. This focus on uncompromising quality has made D.I.D the World’s #1 original parts supplier for Japanese and European motorcycle manufacturers.

Maxima Racing Oils

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Southern California, Maxima is recognized as one of the most coveted brands in the racing industry. Decades of active involvement in professional racing has led to powerful technology and a full array of market leading products. The company continues its heritage by playing an active role in the sport and racing communities. We strive to deliver superior quality for the recreational athlete or World Champion.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now