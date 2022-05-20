A 70-degree, low humidity day, at a prepped RedBud MX, with brand new 2023 KTM four-strokes and two-strokes? Uhhhh, yes please! That's right, most of the moto media outlets had the chance to go to RedBud Tuesday and test out the all-new KTM 250/350/450 SX-F's as well as the 125/250/300 SX machines. Tim Ritchie and family were kind enough to allow KTM and all of us "magazine guys" to come ride their facility and boy did KTM bring out a lot of bikes to ride.
I ended up riding/testing six bikes in one day but was only allowed to ride the new electronic fuel injected two-strokes five-six laps each. The two-strokes that KTM brought with them were pre-production units and were the only ones on North American soil, so they couldn't get them all roached out before they go back to the offices in Murrieta, for some more evaluation. As some of you know I am not a HUGE two-stroke guy but after hearing about how much technology KTM brought to the table with their new SX line, I was excited to ride them. The new SX line is fuel injected as well as electronic power valve'd driven! No, these are NOT TPI bikes! All of KTM's new 2023 off-road two-stroke line up has also now been upgraded to FI and not TPI. This means you will still need to mix your gas with oil, but now you will be getting more excitement with the FI tuned two-strokes. The new 2023 two-strokes also feature an engine map switch that allows the riders to go from a harder hitting map to a more linear map all right on the handlebar! Oh and of course the smokers come with an electric starting. I know the e-start thing has been on the four-strokes for a while but there is just something weird about pushing a button to start a two-stroke.
These new 2023 KTM two-strokes have bark and more pulling power than ever before! Even though I only got a few laps on each of the 2023 machines, I could tell immediately that the 2023 125/250/300 SX machines all have more pulling power than the older carbureted motocross two-strokes as well as the older 2022 off-road TPI line up. The 2023 KTM 300 SX was my favorite bike to ride all day (YES, THAT'S RIGHT) because it had so much rear wheel traction as well as pulling power for a two-stroke. The 250 SX did run a little lean at RedBud, but the Austrian FI R&D guys were there on hand to help evolve a better setting before these bikes hit the dealers in late August/early September. The two-strokes that were there literally were the only ones in existence so not crashing these were very important to KTM. Not crashing was so important that we were instructed to NOT jump LaRocco’s Leap, but that didn’t stop some of us from asking the KTM staff several more times throughout the day!
The 2023 KTM 250/450 SX-F are essentially the same as the 2022.5 250/450 Factory Editions, but the 2023 KTM 350 SX-F is much different than the 2022 model. There is more torque, better mid-range pulling power and a top end that invites you to rev it out. It is basically a blend of a hyper active race machine and a vet rider's lugging 450. I can't believe how much power this little 350cc'd orange four-stroke puts out! With the changes KTM made to the 350, you can guarantee I will be racing this sucker come next year somewhere! It feels 10 pounds lighter than a 450 and can be ridden a gear high at times even in deep East Coast loam. After a full day of riding, I was beat, but we managed to whip up four different first impression videos for you all that will be up right here on racerxonline.com you can check out below.
2023 KTM intro at RedBud MX videos:
Oh, and I can't forget to mention that getting to test new bikes somewhere else besides California is a big treat for me and I want to thank KTM for allowing us to do so. There are riders on the East Coast that purchase dirt bikes so I feel like we should go back east more to evaluate these machines. It helps me with settings, so that I can get the consumers who live in soft conditions a better direction on their bikes. The KTM reacts different on the East Coast tracks versus the West Coast ones and we discuss this in our video breakdown of each bike.
Another aspect to this trip for me was being able to get to share it with my son. Some of you may wonder why Aden is in my videos from time to time? I am trying to teach Aden a good work ethic, as well as teach him how to properly evaluate machines in case he wants to do this for a job someday. Sharing my work/passion with him is an unbelievable feeling for me and I am thankful that he still likes to hang out with dear old dad. This was his first time riding East Coast dirt (besides Loretta Lynn’s Ranch) and it’s safe to say he is a little upset that he has to come home to the dry desert of California to ride now. Aden has not shut up about RedBud since he has been home, so it looks like we may need to get back out there to ride at some point! So after we looked at our LitPro devices from the trip, the total laps tested/rode for me was 72 and Aden 61! WOW! No wonder I slept 10 hours Wednesday night!
I love new bike season and yes, it's only May!