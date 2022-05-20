Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
How to Watch: John Penton GNCC

How to Watch John Penton GNCC

May 20, 2022 1:00pm
by:

Main Image: Trevor Bollinger, photo courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Mack Faint

The seventh round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend in Millfield, Ohio, at Sunday Creek Raceway. The John Penton GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Unfortunately, GNCC overall points leader Ben Kelley suffered a serious injury—compound tibia/fibula break on top of a dislocated shoulder—at the Lead Belt National Enduro in Missouri last weekend. Kelley had claimed the first six GNCC overall wins in 2022, tying the record for the best start to a GNCC season in history. However, he will be sidelined for the immediate future, with a return to racing yet to be determined.

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will begin May 28 at the Fox Raceway 1 National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the eighth round MXGP of Spain on May 28 and 29. 

Below is everything you need for the weekend. 

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States115
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States114
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States102
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia83
XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia151
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States129
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States102
4Ruy Barbosa Chile101
5Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States92
XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States151
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States128
3Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States126
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States110
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States94
WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States152
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia145
3Rachael Archer New Zealand138
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States93
Grand National Cross Country Series

Sunday Creek Raceway
17270 S Wemer Rd
Millfield, OH 45761

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

The 2022 John Penton GNCC layout.
The 2022 John Penton GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Race weekend Schedule

John Penton GNCC | Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millfield, Ohio.

SaturdayMay 21
6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m.50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m.50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m.Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m.Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m.Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.eMTB Registration
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
4:30 p.m.Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
6:00 p.m.ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m.Gates Close
SundayMay 22
6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
