The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship hits 2013, as we go over each year of the series’ history, beginning with 1972. After a particularly bad year of injuries decimated the ranks of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the field was rejuvenated and reloaded coming into 2013, but as good as everyone was hoping the action would be, nobody could have predicted how wild the first few rounds would be once the gates started dropping in Anaheim.

We should have known we were in for a wild ride of a season when Davi Millsaps came out of nowhere to survive an intense (that’s an understatement) battle with Trey Canard to win the season opener in Anaheim, and the surprises continued one week later when then rookie Justin Barcia exploded out of the gate in Phoenix and lead every single lap of the main event. He looked like a seasoned pro doing it too, so much so that we journalist types immediately started wondering if he would go on a run and take control of the series, not unlike a certain rookie back in 1993. With the benefit of hindsight, the idea now seems a bit silly (Barcia won just one more race, Seattle, and finished fourth in the points), but it just goes to show you how good Barcia looked in Phoenix.

By round three, defending champ Ryan Villopoto had had his fill of not winning, and stepped up to claim two in a row. One week later, the air shock on Ryan Dungey’s KTM mysteriously lost pressure on the line in his heat race and he was forced to go to the LCQ, where he barely transferred after crashing. Then Dungey went out and won the main!

Millsaps, meanwhile, was eager to prove his win at the opener wasn’t a fluke. He had been clicking off podiums and eventually won again San Diego. Millsaps continued to nail podiums pretty consistently, resulting in him holding the red plate deep into the season, but Villopoto would not be denied. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider wouldn’t finish worse than second in the remaining 11 rounds after San Diego, and astoundingly, won eight of them. That’s a first or a second in the final 11 races of the year! Millsaps was fantastic on his Suzuki, but he banged up his knee around Daytona time and had a few tough races just as Villopoto was surging. There just isn’t much that can be done when one of the all-time greats goes on a rampage.

