Special Diamond Director's Cut Edition of the Weege Show, presented by Race Tech Gold Valves Jason Weigandt was supposed to go to Riverside Raceway in Iowa over the weekend for the Justin Brayton Shootout, but he had to get ACL surgery. In jumped Davey Coombs! DC went to the race and shares his stories and photos from the weekend, and then Weigandt calls up Marshal Weltin, who won the big money races at the event and hauled in $4,100 for his efforts. Marsh also talks about his privateer effort in supecross and motocross this year. Plus, Weigandt and DC rap about the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the new TV package and announcers with MAVTV and MAVTV Plus.

Go to promotocross.com/watch for all the info at a glance. For MAVTV Plus streaming: use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription (Valid until 5/29/22) OR discount code PROMX50 to receive 50% off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22).