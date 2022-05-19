Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2023 KTM Two-Stroke Models Intro at RedBud

May 19, 2022 2:25pm | by: , &

KTM continues to develop two-strokes and for 2023 they have revamped their complete pre-mixed lineup. The 2023 KTM 125/250/300 are all fuel injected/electronic power valve driven with an all-new chassis. Not to mention there are two engine maps to switch from, just like the four-stroke lineup. Keefer only got a few laps on each of these new two strokes and in this video, he will talk about how each felt and what it's like to ride compared to the 2022 models.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 KTM 125 sx

  • 2023 KTM 125 SX Spencer Owens
  • 2023 KTM 125 SX Spencer Owens

