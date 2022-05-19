Can't make your mind up if you're a 250 or 450 type of rider? No problem, KTM has their 350cc SX-F four-stroke that is completely new for 2023 and we will dive into all of the details from RedBud MX in Michigan. The 2023 KTM 350 SX-F now shares the same frame as the 250/450 and has an all new powerplant that Keefer dives into in this video. Is the 2023 KTM 350 SX-F the ultimate vet bike? Watch this and see for yourself.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 KTM 350 sx-f