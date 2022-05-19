Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2023 KTM 350 SX-F Intro at RedBud

May 19, 2022 5:15pm | by: , &

Can't make your mind up if you're a 250 or 450 type of rider? No problem, KTM has their 350cc SX-F four-stroke that is completely new for 2023 and we will dive into all of the details from RedBud MX in Michigan. The 2023 KTM 350 SX-F now shares the same frame as the 250/450 and has an all new powerplant that Keefer dives into in this video. Is the 2023 KTM 350 SX-F the ultimate vet bike? Watch this and see for yourself.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 KTM 350 sx-f

  • 2023 KTM 350 SX-F. Spencer Owens
  • 2023 KTM 350 SX-F. Spencer Owens

2023 KTM 350 SX-F in action

  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2023 KTM 350 SX-F. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2023 KTM 350 SX-F. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2023 KTM 350 SX-F. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2023 KTM 350 SX-F. Spencer Owens
  • Aden Keefer in action on the 2023 KTM 350 SX-F. Spencer Owens

