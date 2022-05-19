Prevent Dehydration: Tips from Jeremy McGrath & ARMA Sport

Dehydration is one of the most common performance-sapping issues that athletes face—especially in a sport as demanding and, frankly, sweaty as motocross. We’re heading toward the hottest months of the year, and that means staying hydrated will be a primary concern for a lot of us, whether we’re racing competitively or just out for a track day with friends and family.

When your body is low on fluids, your body and brain perform poorly— studies have even shown that dehydrated drivers make as many mistakes as those under the influence of alcohol. It’s wild to think that lining up behind the gate under-hydrated is on par with lining up drunk, but that’s the reality. Even low levels of dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, and slowed reaction times.

Really want to get a visual? Dehydration can increase the thickness of your blood and also weaken your veins, which means less blood is able to enter your heart with each beat. That means less blood circulates through your system, which means less oxygen is delivered to your organs and muscles, meaning you lose power, endurance, and focus. Dehydration can also cause glycogen to break down, lead to even more muscle fatigue.