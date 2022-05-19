Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas preview the upcoming 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicking off on May 28 in Southern California. With reigning champion Dylan Ferrandis and newly crowned Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion Eli Tomac both coming off recent injuries, the door seems wide open for a host of other riders to show what they've got. From Ryan Dungey and Antonio Cairoli coming out of retirement, to Ken Roczen's return from health issues and everything in between, the guys preview what to expect this summer as we take it outside.

Thanks to our sponsors: Maxxis, New Ray Toys, Fly Racing, D.I.D. Chains, and Maxima Racing Oils.

For more information and to get your tickets for the 2022 season, visit www.promotocross.com.

