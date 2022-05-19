The 250SX East Region wasn’t as raucous, as GEICO Honda’s Justin Barcia was having another banner year. He established a commanding lead early by winning the first four races, and he only finished off the podium once, taking fourth in New Orleans. He won his second title in a row, largely without challenge, topping Red Bull KTM’s German import Ken Roczen by 45 points.

Following supercross it looked like it was Dungey’s 450 National Championship to lose. After all, Reed and Villopoto were out, with injury. But the big story was Stewart’s return to the Pro Motocross series for the first time since his 2008 perfect season, and the fact that he was suddenly on a new bike and team! Stewart and JGR Yamaha parted ways in time for him to jump on a Suzuki and race motocross. Was Stewart still at his 2008 level outdoors? Was the Suzuki all he needed to get back to the top of the game?

Well, he made noise immediately by going 1-1 at the opener at Hangtown. Then he went 1-1 again at round two! Stewart was back in a big way and looking great on the Suzuki, although Dungey applying heavy pressure at every turn. Unfortunately, Stewart’s roll would come to an abrupt halt at Thunder Valley when he crashed on a tricky downhill section and injured his hand. Footage would later reveal that a photographer had crossed the track as Stewart was charging through, and although it wasn’t a near miss, it was likely enough to break Stewart’s concentration in a section that required all of it. Stewart missed several rounds and wasn’t ever able to regain his early-season form.