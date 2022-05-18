When the legends Ryan Dungey and Antonio Cairoli roll out on the track as Red Bull KTM teammates for the first time at Fox Raceway at Pala, they will be joining a long history of riders coming back-to-back to race after retiring. We’re not talking about getting back on a bike and doing a vet national or some vintage race, but rather coming back at the absolute highest level. For Cairoli, the nine-time FIM World Champion, the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross will be his first motocross race since last year’s Motocross of Nations, where he led his Italian team to victory; for eight-time AMA Supercross/Pro Motocross Champion Dungey, he will be racing for the first time since he clinched the ’17 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title at the Las Vegas finale on May 6, 2017. How either rider will fare at Fox Raceway against the likes of defending champion Dylan Ferrandis, multi-time champion Eli Tomac, and a host of other top current riders remains to be seen. But we can look back in history to tell you how a few other comebacks went, for better and worse. (And if we missed anyone, please feel free to let us know in the comments below.)

Back in 2015, New Zealander Ben Townley decided to race in the FIM Motocross of Nations for his country after retiring two years earlier after a long spat of injuries. Townley actually finished second in the final moto at the MXON, and then decided to sign a contract to return to MXGP full time in 2016. Unfortunately, a knee injury, a virus and a big crash later that summer forced #101 back into retirement again after a single podium finish.