You mentioned it may take you a little bit of time. Going into this knowing you have basically four rounds, did that impact your preparation and expectations of how to prepare and what the expectations are for those four rounds for you? Not really. Everybody kind of knows. You want to try to build up a little bit of a base going into outdoors. Moto-wise, you don’t want to go to the first round and have to do two 30-plus-two’s and you’re like, “Holy crap, this is a long time.” Especially after supercross. So, for me, today I did my first long motos. It honestly was fun. Just my body is tired. So, that’s where when we get to the race, I don’t feel like I’m going to be off at all. I just might be tired for the second moto, or something. That’s really the only thing that for me and just with where I’m at and having really no time on outdoors before this past week, and being off the bike for so long. Nate Ramsey and I were talking just the other day, and I do kind of have some work that needs to be done, but at the same time, I need to be good for the race, which is just next weekend. So, it’s kind of a good scenario also because it’s like, you know what? I just got to go and do the best I can with the timeframe that I have. There’s not a lot that I can do in that amount of time.

What kind of gear you going to wear?

I’ll be in Fly gear. I love that stuff.

Let’s talk about your old team. Obviously, it didn’t go well. Yourself and Savatgy and Anstie. Halfway through supercross. It was a tough deal. When did you kind of have an idea things were going sideways?

I don't know that I can really say much about that, just legally. You can ask me questions, but some things I’m not able to talk about.

Let’s go this way. I feel bad for you because you came into the year late, not 100 percent ready, you were pulling some great starts, going backwards, fighting like hell, kind of getting better. Then you had your concussion. You go back to last year, your first year in the 450 class. The year before on Star, you almost won the supercross title. You were third in the points in 250 motocross. You go to MotoConcepts. Your back injury flares up. You have a couple of moments of greatness, but it didn’t go well. Now this year, your team folds for you. Your 450 career has been a series of stops and starts. You have to be so frustrated at the way things are going. You’re trying to make the right decisions here, and it’s not quite working out.

Yeah. Honestly, I’m telling you, I would say I probably watch more races than any other rider currently. I love watching, I love studying the GP’s. I love watching those. Yes, it is very hard because for me, I expect a lot out of myself. I know where I’ve been in the past and really coming off my last year in 250s was my best year of my career yet, and to go into really two of the worst years of my career. It’s very discouraging. I know a lot of other riders can attest to this, but you really start to doubt yourself. I don't know if it’s me. I had a hard time adapting to the 450, and then being in a race situation and setting a 450 up. It’s like, I don't know what it’s supposed to do. I’m trying to ride it like a 250. I’m trying to set it up like a 250, because that’s what I know, and it’s not working. That’s where I’m just like, I had no idea. Really, I’m more so disappointed. I felt like I could have done more at times. That’s probably what bums me out the most. Yeah, it was two bad years results-wise, but I would say as a rider and as a person, it was stuff that I couldn’t learn any other way. So now where I’m at, I’m 27 now. I’m not old by any means, but it’s crazy to look at some of the younger guys in supercross. I feel like I was just there, but it’s been like six or seven years. It is encouraging. Lining up on the gate even this year, we pretty much rebuilt from scratch and lining up on the gate it’s like, I’m a huge fan of all the other riders. Each one, watching them, racing them. It’s super fun to me to try not to be intimidated and be like, “Let me see what I can do with this. Let me see what I can do with that.” Just the challenge of it. That’s what I enjoy the most about it. Now getting this opportunity on a really good bike, I haven’t felt this good on a bike in a few years. So, I’m super excited for where we’re at. We’ve not changed many things. This bike is amazing. I just need time on it.