The transition from 250 to 450 is never easy, and Shane McElrath can attest to that. After a great season in 2020, where he was second in 250SX East and third in the 250 Pro Motocross Championship, he took a deal with the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team that basically never got going due to a back injury. He was hoping for rejuvenation this year with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad, but the team ended up going off the road before the season ended. Without a home, McElrath could only hope for the best, and he’s gotten a lifeline as a fill-in for Dean Wilson at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. His deal is currently only for the first four rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, on a 450, but at least it’s something.
Shane stopped by the PulpMX Show on Monday to talk about it.
Racer X: Let’s talk about this a little bit. I’ll talk to you about your old team and we’ll figure that out, but how did this deal come together for you? This is a great landing spot for you.
Shane McElrath: Yes. I agree. It honestly happened pretty quick. Dean got hurt at St. Louis. At that point, things were kind of starting to unravel for us. We were just really trying to figure out what was going on, what was going to happen. Once we kind of had an idea on what was going on, it was like, maybe try to find something to ride for outdoors, or whatever that looks like. We talked to Husky and at the time they were like, “No. We don’t know. We have to figure stuff out.” Two or three weeks before the end of supercross, everybody is still focusing on finishing supercross and haven’t even really thought about outdoors yet. So, some people were just like, “We have no clue.” At the time, I was still in my contract, too. So, I can’t ride anything. I can’t do anything. My contract was terminated. It was on a Friday. Then the Wednesday after that, which was really about two weeks ago now, almost two weeks ago this Wednesday – we talked to Nate Ramsey. He was like, “I think Dean is going to be out a little longer than we thought. We would like to have you fill in for the first four rounds. Is that something you would want to do? And if so, when can you come to California?” So, it was kind of super-fast. We were just in Florida. I was training off the bike, cycling and in the gym and stuff. Really just not really sure what was going to happen. We got the call and dropped everything in Florida and came to California.
For you, it’s the first four, or maybe longer if there’s another injury?
Yeah. Husky was upfront about it from the beginning. They were like, “Look, we can guarantee you the first four rounds right now, but we want to give Dean an opportunity to fulfill his contract.” So, in my contract it says that after two rounds they’re going to reevaluate and then decide. I have a contract for the first four rounds, and that’s kind of dependent on what happens from here to there.
I heard there may be another injury on that team, is what I’m hearing. So, we’ll see. We’ll keep our ears open for that. So, on the old team, you weren’t on the newest-generation KTM. Now you’re on the new chassis, a little different bike. How is it? How’s the adjustment for you?
I’m telling you; it is amazing. Going into the supercross this year, our team kind of had an option to ride the new bike, but we weren’t guaranteed any parts just from production and everything because there was a lack of [parts]. So, as a whole, we kind of just all agreed to ride the old bike. I would say it was good. We kind of had to start from scratch, really. But getting on this new bike, I think a lot of people had similar comments on the old model. I had heard about some of the testing sessions with the new bike and I’m like, from what it sounds like, a lot of these things are supposed to be a lot better. When I got on the bike, it is literally exactly what I had in my head. It is so good. So, excited about it.
That’s awesome. Do you feel rushed at all? Again, you spoke about your contract. After two races, you can reevaluate. You have probably four races. You’re getting this new bike with three weeks under your belt. Do you feel rushed, or do you think you can hit the ground running at Pala and be up to speed where you want to be?
I don’t want to say I feel rushed at all. I would say that it might take a little bit of time. Physically, I feel good. That’s where I’ve just been training. I’ve been off the bike since St. Louis. Which, three weeks before that was when I actually got my concussion at Indy. So, I only had about four days of riding total between Indy and St. Louis and then I didn’t ride at all after that. So really, it’s been about six weeks of not being on the bike and then I come to California and straight to outdoors. So, I was a little bit nervous about that. Last week was a big week, but I was able to recover. I think really that’s probably the biggest thing. Riding today, it was a really good day of riding. I don’t feel like I’m playing catch-up at all, it’s more so just lack of bike time. So, I don’t feel like, “We need to figure this stuff out. We need to make these changes.” Leaving the track today, I’m in a good spot and I asked the team, “Is my suspension in a place where you guys are happy with it?” They were like, “Yeah, we like that.” So, I just need to ride it and I just need to put time in before Pala. That’s really the bottom line.
You mentioned it may take you a little bit of time. Going into this knowing you have basically four rounds, did that impact your preparation and expectations of how to prepare and what the expectations are for those four rounds for you? Not really. Everybody kind of knows. You want to try to build up a little bit of a base going into outdoors. Moto-wise, you don’t want to go to the first round and have to do two 30-plus-two’s and you’re like, “Holy crap, this is a long time.” Especially after supercross. So, for me, today I did my first long motos. It honestly was fun. Just my body is tired. So, that’s where when we get to the race, I don’t feel like I’m going to be off at all. I just might be tired for the second moto, or something. That’s really the only thing that for me and just with where I’m at and having really no time on outdoors before this past week, and being off the bike for so long. Nate Ramsey and I were talking just the other day, and I do kind of have some work that needs to be done, but at the same time, I need to be good for the race, which is just next weekend. So, it’s kind of a good scenario also because it’s like, you know what? I just got to go and do the best I can with the timeframe that I have. There’s not a lot that I can do in that amount of time.
What kind of gear you going to wear?
I’ll be in Fly gear. I love that stuff.
Let’s talk about your old team. Obviously, it didn’t go well. Yourself and Savatgy and Anstie. Halfway through supercross. It was a tough deal. When did you kind of have an idea things were going sideways?
I don't know that I can really say much about that, just legally. You can ask me questions, but some things I’m not able to talk about.
Let’s go this way. I feel bad for you because you came into the year late, not 100 percent ready, you were pulling some great starts, going backwards, fighting like hell, kind of getting better. Then you had your concussion. You go back to last year, your first year in the 450 class. The year before on Star, you almost won the supercross title. You were third in the points in 250 motocross. You go to MotoConcepts. Your back injury flares up. You have a couple of moments of greatness, but it didn’t go well. Now this year, your team folds for you. Your 450 career has been a series of stops and starts. You have to be so frustrated at the way things are going. You’re trying to make the right decisions here, and it’s not quite working out.
Yeah. Honestly, I’m telling you, I would say I probably watch more races than any other rider currently. I love watching, I love studying the GP’s. I love watching those. Yes, it is very hard because for me, I expect a lot out of myself. I know where I’ve been in the past and really coming off my last year in 250s was my best year of my career yet, and to go into really two of the worst years of my career. It’s very discouraging. I know a lot of other riders can attest to this, but you really start to doubt yourself. I don't know if it’s me. I had a hard time adapting to the 450, and then being in a race situation and setting a 450 up. It’s like, I don't know what it’s supposed to do. I’m trying to ride it like a 250. I’m trying to set it up like a 250, because that’s what I know, and it’s not working. That’s where I’m just like, I had no idea. Really, I’m more so disappointed. I felt like I could have done more at times. That’s probably what bums me out the most. Yeah, it was two bad years results-wise, but I would say as a rider and as a person, it was stuff that I couldn’t learn any other way. So now where I’m at, I’m 27 now. I’m not old by any means, but it’s crazy to look at some of the younger guys in supercross. I feel like I was just there, but it’s been like six or seven years. It is encouraging. Lining up on the gate even this year, we pretty much rebuilt from scratch and lining up on the gate it’s like, I’m a huge fan of all the other riders. Each one, watching them, racing them. It’s super fun to me to try not to be intimidated and be like, “Let me see what I can do with this. Let me see what I can do with that.” Just the challenge of it. That’s what I enjoy the most about it. Now getting this opportunity on a really good bike, I haven’t felt this good on a bike in a few years. So, I’m super excited for where we’re at. We’ve not changed many things. This bike is amazing. I just need time on it.
I went by a couple times to talk to you when you were on the old team in supercross and you looked like you were in a heated conversation after a couple main events. I was like, oh boy. Probably not a good time. I don't know what you weren't happy about. At times, there were some flashes there. Is your back 100 percent, or where are you at with that injury?
I haven’t had any problems with my back this year. That’s honestly something that once you have it, it makes you always be aware of it. So, even with other guys, other racers that have had it, I know people would be like, “Dude, my back is acting up.” I’ll share my experience like, “Have you tried this?” There are some things that work for other people and some things don’t. Some things are body composition stuff. Some things are the way you sit in your car. It’s kind of different for different people. I’ve done a lot of digging. Like, what’s causing this? Foods that I eat, how I sit, how I stare at a computer… It’s been a long process. It really just makes you be aware of it. As a rider, I would say in the past, we train hard on the track. We train hard in the gym, but then we’re so worn out that we kind of shoe away some of the more simple stuff, like taking care of your body stuff. Like massages and ice baths and Epsom salt baths and proper stretching. Putting the time in in those other areas. I would say in the past I was not very good at that, but I was really good at other things. So, now it’s just more awareness. I try to put 100% into all areas of that now, because I don’t wish that on anybody. It is absolutely miserable.
Out of the four first races that you’re going to go to that you have a contract with, which track do you look forward to the most?
That’s a good question. I’ve gotten one podium in a moto at Glen Helen, in our series. I did get a podium at the USGP there. But it’s weird because the SoCal tracks, I’ve never been that good on them. I do like Denver. I like the altitude. High Point, I don’t feel like I’ve ever done that good there, but I really like the track. We’ve been riding Glen Helen a lot. We can’t ride Pala now because it’s closed. Honestly, I would say today was probably one of the first times I’ve ever had fun at Glen Helen. Just getting comfortable on that dirt. I’m excited for Pala and Hangtown because I can make it good. I don't want to go into it with an Eeyore mindset. Honestly, I think it’s good for me to be on this kind of dirt right now and just get comfortable on it. I got to let it hang out.
Watch McElrath on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna here:
I thought you might mention Denver because you’ve gone good in Denver before. I’ve been up there and seen that and you ride well there.
That track there, especially with the altitude, I haven’t raced it on a 450 but on the 250, it’s a very technical track because being down that horsepower, you have to kind of get your wheels on the ground as quick as you can. I would say it’s kind of like a Marv [Musquin] track, or something. Using little bumps, using every little thing you can. That one, the speeds are lower. Personally, I’m not a big fan of just super-fast tracks. I think out of the first four, Denver is probably my favorite.
You haven’t rode 450s outdoor ever, have you?
No, I haven’t.
That’s got to be kind of confidence for you, though. I know how gnarly Glen Helen can be, but if you said that’s the most comfortable you’ve ever been on that track, that’s got to make you feel good and give you a little positive energy going into what’s going to happen to you over the next couple rounds.
Yeah. Glen Helen, people were even saying it today, you have to be careful not to chase a setup at Glen Helen. For me, I hate not being the fastest at any time. I think just about every other racer will tell you the same thing. Even today, you’ve got Anderson out there who grew up in New Mexico. You can see how good Jason is riding that stuff. He was faster. But the comfort that I had at that speed, I’m like, I can do something with this. This is fun. Just being able to trust the tires on that terrain, that’s not something that is normal at all.