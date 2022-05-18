Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Full Schedule
Privateer Profile: Yamaha LCQ Challenge Video Recap

Privateer Profile Yamaha LCQ Challenge Video Recap

May 18, 2022 3:15pm
by:

For weeks now we have been talking about the Yamaha LCQ Challenge put on by Steve Matthes. The race was supposed to happen the day before the 16th round of Monster Energy Supercross in Denver, but high winds in the area cancelled all track activity that day. Feld agreed to move the race to the Friday before the last round in Salt Lake. For the last few years Steve has been raising money for privateers via online raffle and distributing it to the riders who placed the highest in the 450SX LCQ’s throughout the year, without making the main event. This was the first year the privateers got to race for their money, you can check out the action here:

Entries to the race were determined by creating “point standings” based on finishes in the 450LCQs. Fifth in the LCQ (first rider not to make the main) pays the equivalent of a win, and sixth in an LCQ pays second-place points. Matthes got 17 riders into this event through those standings, then picked some wildcards to make the race a little crazier, with chaos being the goal. To that end, privateers who usually do make the main, Kyle Chisholm and Ryan Breece, were selected as wildcards but had to start on the second row on the starting gate. Well, that didn’t matter much, as Chiz and Breece rolled forward pretty quickly in the 6-minute race to grab podium spots.

The money for the riders was raised by raffling off a Yamaha YZ450F, provided by Yamaha. Really, though, this wasn’t just about the bike. Fans knew the money was going straight into privateer pockets, so they just kept donating and donating, and eventually the total purse zoomed from around 70k to almost double that in the final days before the race! In the end, the bike winner was Josh McCollumn from Clarksville, PA. He gets to enjoy a brand-new bike, while privateers throughout the series got to make a lot of money.

Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now