Yamaha’s GNCC University Set for June 22-24 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Racer Productions, producer of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce the 2022 Yamaha GNCC University at Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 22 through 24. Yamaha’s top off-road ATV and motorcycle racers, along with select other top riders in the industry, will be on hand as instructors for this riding school.

Led by Dean of Motorcycles, 7-Time AMA National Enduro Champion Randy Hawkins, this year’s bike instructors include XC1 riders Steward Baylor and Layne Michael, XC2 rider Mike Witkowski, WXC competitors Rachael Archer and Prestin Raines along with Jason and Emily Raines, Corey MacDonald (mechanic) and Lucas Statom (mechanic).