Not a good year for Cooper Webb based on the old standards of winning championships, as the 2019 and 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Champion went winless throughout the 2022 campaign. Lots of stories behind the scenes between a new Red Bull KTM motorcycle and switching away from old trainer Aldon Baker and over to Michael Byrne. Eventually Webb went back to Baker, and made some headway with the bike, but that wasn’t enough to rescue his season. How can he fix it for the future? On last week’s PulpMX show, Steve Matthes asked Cooper about his season, what went wrong, and how he plans to get it fixed for 2023.

Webb is going to skip the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motorcross Championship for the summer, telling DMXS Radio a few weeks ago that he’s still dealing with some issues relating to a recent head injury. Further, he wants to put his focus on figuring the bike out for 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. Here’s what he had to say.

Racer X: Coop, you’re an all timer, two titles, some incredible rides, this season didn’t go the way you wanted. What happened, obviously the new bike is part of it. Take us through it.

Cooper Webb: It was a tough year. Some stuff transpired in 2021 and I think some of this started back then. I had won that championship and I was getting pretty burnt. I was probably going to only race one more year, so I thought about it, and I wanted to do something new and different. Just to extend my career and have something new to do, as bad as that sounds. So, we made the change during outdoors in 2021. So then outdoors didn’t go so great, I got better at the end, but it had thinned out. Then we had the new bike, as you said, I didn’t gel with it right away. But there was also off the track stuff, there was a lot going on behind closed doors, me versus certain people, trying to prove every single thing right or wrong about me. I had a lot to prove and a lot on my chest, and a lot of that was self-induced.

I’m glad you said that. You could have taken the easy way and did the same program.

Right so I took that on myself. In December I felt I was riding well, but it’s also hard to say. I had been doing the program with Aldon where I had ridden with top guys every day. I started to ride with Jett and Hunter a lot, but Jett actually got hurt, and Hunter is a bit like me when it comes to practice, where he can be off. I was riding great, felt great, bike was good. One of the things we messed up on was we never rode the old bike the whole off-season. We started with the new bike, and it had some really good qualities…