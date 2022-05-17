The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship arrives at 2009, a year with as much change as any during the 50-year run for this championship. The changes were only as deep as scheduling and appearance, though, because the champions were already well-established.

Most of these countdowns focus only on the riders and racing, but 2009 provides a good chance to explain how the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship arrived where it is now. Up until 2008, the series’ commercial rights were held by the AMA, with individual promoters hosting each of the rounds. In the 1990s the promoters got together to create a loose grouping called the NPG, or National Promoters Group, but the AMA still ran the series. Then AMA President Rob Dingman announced the organization would like to exit the professional racing business and would sell its AMA Pro Racing properties. Several bidders attempted to get the rights for a variety of AMA racing disciplines, but ultimately the AMA sold the rights for all the series to Daytona Motorsports Group, owned by Jim France, of NASCAR’s founding France family.

Daytona Motorsports Group purchased control of several series as a package, but its main focus was AMA road racing. So, it contracted its other AMA Pro Racing series back out to established promoter groups, and in the case of AMA Motocross it selected MX Sports. MX Sports is a sister company to us here at Racer X and is known as the group that runs the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s. Through Daytona Motorsports Group, now known as AMA Pro Racing, MX Sports Pro Racing would operate the AMA Motocross Nationals.

This led to several changes for the new season. The biggest was taking the old two-day format of Saturday practice and Sunday racing and paring down to a supercross-like one-day format of Saturday racing only. Teams and riders had requested this one to ease travel concerns. Also, a big new TV package hit the series with help from Lucas Oil TV Productions and NBC, which offered live TV coverage of all the motos for the first time ever (in 2008, most of the motos aired a week after the races took place).