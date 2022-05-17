Main image is from the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross
Who doesn't love a good story of rivalry and competition? Protagonist versus antagonist, good versus evil, friend versus foe. Every once in awhile those rivalries build a bond of respect and even turn into a friendship. There's a plethora of classic stories where two adversaries come together for the greater good. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers, Jim and Dwight in The Office, Buzz and Woody in Toy Story, and Hulk Hogan and Macho Man all set their differences aside and realized they had more in common than they thought. Even James Stewart and Chad Reed seemingly can say they are friendly now. But would anyone believe after the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross that Christian Craig and Dylan Ferrandis would not only let it go, but become close friends? Recently at the Salt Lake City Supercross finale we saw Dylan and his wife, Nastasia, talking to Paige Craig under the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing tent. When asked why he decided to come to the race, Dylan said he wanted to support his friend and see him win his championship. We reached out to the two champions to see how the friendship came to be.
The first text responses we got when asked if they'd tell us their story shows what kind of friendship they have.
Racer X: Would you two be willing to answer a few questions about your friendship?
Dylan Ferrandis: We are not friends. I hate this guy and I will T-bone him outdoors as soon as possible.
Christian Craig: He is acting like my friend so he can have more American fans.
DF: I need more followers. Haha!
Now the real conversation.
Do you remember the first conversation after the 2020 A2 incident? What was that like?
CC: Dylan came up to me at the race the next weekend after the incident and apologized. I never held a grudge against him. I was mad about it but was never out to get payback. It's racing.
DF: I remember very well for sure. On the way back home from the race Nastasia texted Paige on IG to apologize. At the next race in Glendale during track walk I went to Christian and apologized to him directly. I just felt shy and embarrassed for my move. It was a bad one and a big mistake from me.
When did the friendship start to build? Was it once Christian signed to Star for 2021 and you guys were around each other daily?
CC: The friendship started when I went to 450 outdoors in 2021. We were in the same semi and were always in the lounge during race day. Every weekend we would talk more and more and eventually we ended up going to dinner the night of Unadilla.
DF: Yes, but mainly during the outdoor races when Christian was in the 450 truck with me. We started to get to know each other and have a good time at the races. Between practices and motos with our wives too.
What are some reasons/character traits that you like about each other?
CC: Dylan would always go out of his way to give me tips on racing or how he handled everything. I'm always trying to grow and learn. He has a lot of knowledge when it comes to racing. I like how fierce he is and doesn't care what people think or say.
DF: I think we both have a similar love for our sport, and we understand each other well because of that. And of course, we are still acting like kids, so we have a lot of fun and laugh a lot on race day. We both realized that after so many seasons at a high level of intensity it’s important to enjoy life when we can. Christian also is happy every day, so he spreads this happiness around him. I have a tendency to be dark sometimes and his happiness just makes me more bright.
Talk about what you are impressed by with the others riding style and race craft.
CC: Dylan always rides in a taller gear and has unique line choices that help carry speed everywhere. His entry into corners is impressive.
DF: Of course, his whoops speed is what I always look up to. Also, his riding technique is always good, as well as his style. I like training with him because he takes care of the track and doesn’t blow out the turns like most of the riders.
How does the friendship help you at the track during week and on race day?
CC: Even though we have different trainers we are mostly riding at the same track during the week. We like to talk shit on one another and try to keep it as fun as possible.
DF: That friendship just creates a good vibe and good atmosphere. Sometimes this can make the difference between a good and a bad day.
Dylan, why did you fly in to SLC to surprise Christian?
DF: At first Yamaha wanted me to go for a meeting, so we took our flights and hotel. Then I didn’t need to go anymore. When the Craig family heard we were going, they were so happy and I felt like maybe I could just bring that good vibe to help Christian to relax, I've been in this situation of fighting for a championship in the last round and I know this is the most stressful thing in the world. So, I just wanted to help the best I could for Christian.
Watch the Craig family’s vlog from the supercross finale:
Christian, what did that mean to you? Did it relax the day a little?
CC: It was funny because all week leading up to SLC I was telling him he needed to come. He always said, “Nah nah, I don't want to.” So, when he showed up it caught me off guard. It was really cool he showed up just for me. We pretty much just hung out and relaxed throughout the day and he was giving me advice on line choices!
Do you have any funny stories about the other you'd like to share here?
CC: Dylan hates when I walk around with no shirt on in the rig. I'm guessing because he's a little jealous.
DF: Yeah, a lot. Most I can’t say here. What comes to mind is that Christian is always hanging in the truck with just his underwear on. Even if he is cold. So, I wonder if he is trying to impress me. But he still needs to work on his six-pack.