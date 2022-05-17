Main image is from the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Who doesn't love a good story of rivalry and competition? Protagonist versus antagonist, good versus evil, friend versus foe. Every once in awhile those rivalries build a bond of respect and even turn into a friendship. There's a plethora of classic stories where two adversaries come together for the greater good. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers, Jim and Dwight in The Office, Buzz and Woody in Toy Story, and Hulk Hogan and Macho Man all set their differences aside and realized they had more in common than they thought. Even James Stewart and Chad Reed seemingly can say they are friendly now. But would anyone believe after the 2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross that Christian Craig and Dylan Ferrandis would not only let it go, but become close friends? Recently at the Salt Lake City Supercross finale we saw Dylan and his wife, Nastasia, talking to Paige Craig under the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing tent. When asked why he decided to come to the race, Dylan said he wanted to support his friend and see him win his championship. We reached out to the two champions to see how the friendship came to be.

The first text responses we got when asked if they'd tell us their story shows what kind of friendship they have.

Racer X: Would you two be willing to answer a few questions about your friendship?

Dylan Ferrandis: We are not friends. I hate this guy and I will T-bone him outdoors as soon as possible.

Christian Craig: He is acting like my friend so he can have more American fans.

DF: I need more followers. Haha!