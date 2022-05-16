Main image is from the 2021 Arlington 3 Supercross, photo by Align Media
We all have those friends who we cut up with, make fun of, and know always have our backs. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson, have that kind of friendship. They are a regular part of Dean Wilson's YouTube vlog and are always good for a laugh. We hit the 250 teammates up the other day with ten questions about each other. We assumed it would be entertaining, and they didn’t disappoint.
Racer X: Who can throw the best whip?
Stilez Robertson: I’ll give it to Jalek, he can toss one.
Jalek Swoll: For sure me, he’s a corner shot guy at the team photoshoot.
What is something the other is really good at?
Robertson: Running his mouth. [Laughs]
Swoll: I honestly don’t see him do anything other than ride and play Fortnite but he’s pretty good at putting down a plate of food.
Who’d be most likely to go to jail? And for what?
Robertson: Jalek for sure. That boy is always putting lemonade in his water cup.
Swoll: I don’t think either of us but I’ll say me on this one. Stilez is too good of a kid. It would be for something I said on Xbox.
Who is most likely to try and get out of training, such as a run or cycle?
Robertson: Jalek 1000000 percent.
Swoll: Honestly no one really misses out on anything, but for sure he’s going to say me.
Who can pick up a chick easiest?
Robertson: Neither.
Swoll: I have a girlfriend now. But, he knows who wins this. Dean [Wilson] and I have to practically text girls for him.
What is the other most afraid of?
Robertson: Sophia, his girlfriend.
Swoll: He’s most afraid of Carson Mumford.
What does the other need to improve on, on the track?
Robertson: His elbows and drip.
Swoll: Between he and I, we are pretty close on speed. I’d say for us both it would be whoops. We do everything else really well, so once we get a hold on those it’ll be good.
What rider is he most irritated by?
Robertson: Austin Forkner.
Swoll: No snitch policy on this one.
Who’s a better golfer?
Robertson: Me 100 percent! Jalek claims he is. But his score card is super questionable.
Swoll: For sure me, but he rarely golfs.
Give me one embarrassing story about the other.
Robertson: Jalek was eating a cookie and Aldon [Baker] walked in so he crumbled the cookie up and put it in his pocket.
Swoll: He gets really embarrassed when you ask him about girls or his mom, but it’s something every day with him so I don’t have a specific one.