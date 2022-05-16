Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: Thicker Than Thieves

May 16, 2022 2:30pm
by:

Main image is from the 2021 Arlington 3 Supercross, photo by Align Media

We all have those friends who we cut up with, make fun of, and know always have our backs. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson, have that kind of friendship. They are a regular part of Dean Wilson's YouTube vlog and are always good for a laugh. We hit the 250 teammates up the other day with ten questions about each other. We assumed it would be entertaining, and they didn’t disappoint.

Racer X: Who can throw the best whip?
Stilez Robertson: I’ll give it to Jalek, he can toss one.
Jalek Swoll: For sure me, he’s a corner shot guy at the team photoshoot.

What is something the other is really good at?
Robertson: Running his mouth. [Laughs]
Swoll: I honestly don’t see him do anything other than ride and play Fortnite but he’s pretty good at putting down a plate of food.

  • Robertson at the 2022 Detroit Supercross. Align Media
  • Swoll at the 2022 Seattle Supercross. Align Media

Who’d be most likely to go to jail? And for what?
Robertson: Jalek for sure. That boy is always putting lemonade in his water cup.
Swoll: I don’t think either of us but I’ll say me on this one. Stilez is too good of a kid. It would be for something I said on Xbox.

Who is most likely to try and get out of training, such as a run or cycle?
Robertson: Jalek 1000000 percent.
Swoll: Honestly no one really misses out on anything, but for sure he’s going to say me.

Swoll and Robertson at the 2021 Arlington 3 Supercross.
Swoll and Robertson at the 2021 Arlington 3 Supercross. Align Media

Who can pick up a chick easiest?
Robertson: Neither.
Swoll: I have a girlfriend now. But, he knows who wins this. Dean [Wilson] and I have to practically text girls for him.

What is the other most afraid of?
Robertson: Sophia, his girlfriend.
Swoll: He’s most afraid of Carson Mumford.

What does the other need to improve on, on the track?
Robertson: His elbows and drip.
Swoll: Between he and I, we are pretty close on speed. I’d say for us both it would be whoops. We do everything else really well, so once we get a hold on those it’ll be good.

  • Robertson at the 2022 Daytona Supercross. Align Media
  • Robertson at the 2022 Glendale Supercross. Align Media

What rider is he most irritated by?
Robertson: Austin Forkner.
Swoll: No snitch policy on this one.

Who’s a better golfer?
Robertson: Me 100 percent! Jalek claims he is. But his score card is super questionable.
Swoll: For sure me, but he rarely golfs.

Give me one embarrassing story about the other.
Robertson: Jalek was eating a cookie and Aldon [Baker] walked in so he crumbled the cookie up and put it in his pocket.
Swoll: He gets really embarrassed when you ask him about girls or his mom, but it’s something every day with him so I don’t have a specific one.

