Main image is from the 2021 Arlington 3 Supercross, photo by Align Media

We all have those friends who we cut up with, make fun of, and know always have our backs. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson, have that kind of friendship. They are a regular part of Dean Wilson's YouTube vlog and are always good for a laugh. We hit the 250 teammates up the other day with ten questions about each other. We assumed it would be entertaining, and they didn’t disappoint.

Racer X: Who can throw the best whip?

Stilez Robertson: I’ll give it to Jalek, he can toss one.

Jalek Swoll: For sure me, he’s a corner shot guy at the team photoshoot.

What is something the other is really good at?

Robertson: Running his mouth. [Laughs]

Swoll: I honestly don’t see him do anything other than ride and play Fortnite but he’s pretty good at putting down a plate of food.