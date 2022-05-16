Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Stopwatch Nationals | Pro Motocross Prep

May 16, 2022 12:00pm | by:

Now that the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has concluded, riders and teams are ramping up for the May 28 start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Our Tom Journet (of Team Fried) was out at Fox Raceway at Pala and Glen Helen Raceway last week catching some footage of the “stopwatch nationals.” Journet caught footage of a handful of riders, including Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath (new to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team), Cameron McAdoo, Jo Shimoda, Pierce Brown, Michael Mosiman, Stilez Robertson, Seth Hammaker, Austin Black, and Derek Kelley.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

