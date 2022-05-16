Racer X Films: Stopwatch Nationals | Pro Motocross Prep
May 16, 2022 12:00pm | by: Tom Journet
Now that the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has concluded, riders and teams are ramping up for the May 28 start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Our Tom Journet (of Team Fried) was out at Fox Raceway at Pala and Glen Helen Raceway last week catching some footage of the “stopwatch nationals.” Journet caught footage of a handful of riders, including Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath (new to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team), Cameron McAdoo, Jo Shimoda, Pierce Brown, Michael Mosiman, Stilez Robertson, Seth Hammaker, Austin Black, and Derek Kelley.
Film/Edit: Tom Journet