GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Jason Weigandt, Joey Crown

May 16, 2022 3:30pm
by:

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, it’s a two-for-one today! First, I talk to Jason Weigandt about the new format in the TV booth for this summer’s Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on MAVTV, the new pit reporter, him adjusting his style, and more.

Then we catch up to Joey Crown to find out how he’s doing from a pre-season crash, if he’ll ever race again, what he’s doing now, and more.

Listen to the Weigandt-Crown podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

