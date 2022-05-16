Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, it’s a two-for-one today! First, I talk to Jason Weigandt about the new format in the TV booth for this summer’s Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on MAVTV, the new pit reporter, him adjusting his style, and more.

Then we catch up to Joey Crown to find out how he’s doing from a pre-season crash, if he’ll ever race again, what he’s doing now, and more.

Listen to the Weigandt-Crown podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.