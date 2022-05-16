The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship hits 2008, as we go over each year of the series’ history, beginning with 1972. This 2008 season loomed as the first without Ricky Carmichael on the gate but was quickly defined by another familiar face doing Carmichael-like things. In fact, in this season, James Stewart became the only other rider besides Carmichael to log the incredible perfect season.

However, like Carmichael’s second 24-0 bid in 2004, no one quite knew Stewart’s status coming into the summer of 2008, because he missed supercross due to a torn ACL. Stewart had hurt the knee during the wild 2007 450 title fight (the injury knocked him out of the AMA Motocross series and Grant Langston won the title) and attempted to rehab it and race in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2008. It didn’t work. Stewart was facing his old foe Chad Reed, and they split the first two rounds of the stadium season until Stewart’s knee gave out, and he announced at round three that he was finished with supercross and hoped to return for the motocross season. Reed, meanwhile, went on to romp to his second AMA Supercross Championship, topping Kevin Windham. Reed and his team didn’t race motocross, though.

Langston never made it to the gate in 2008 with his #1 plate, as a mysterious eye injury knocked him out of supercross. After much searching, it turned out he had contracted eye cancer. Sadly, he would never fully recover the vision needed to race again at his old level.

As for Stewart, five months is a short time for ACL recovery, but he and his trainer Aldon Baker (whom Stewart had hired after Carmichael retired) got it done, and he left no doubt by going 1-1 at the Glen Helen opener on his Monster Energy Kawasaki. In the early rounds, Stewart’s closest pursuer was Mike Alessi, now on the factory Rockstar Makita Suzuki team. Alessi was doing everything he could to keep Stewart in sight, even speeding through the final lap of each moto while Stewart was cruising to get the gaps down to manageable distances.

