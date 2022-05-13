Results Archive
How to Watch MXGP of Sardegna

May 13, 2022 2:00pm
by:

Now that the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has concluded, the U.S. teams and riders are enjoying the first of two weekends off ahead of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which will begin May 28 at the Fox Raceway 1 National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will also have an off weekend before the seventh round John Penton GNCC on May 21-22 in Millfield, Ohio.

But the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be in action for the eighth round MXGP of Italy on May 14-15. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)

     EMX250, WMX Races
    Sunday, May 15
    Riola Sardo
    Sardinia IT Italy
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      May 14 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualfying 
      Live
      May 14 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 15 - 7:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 15 - 8:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 15 - 10:10 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 15 - 11:10 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      May 15 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      May 16 - 12:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia336
2Maxime Renaux France255
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland231
4Jorge Prado Spain220
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands199
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium291
2Tom Vialle France285
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany216
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands211
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark211
Full Standings

Other Links

General

MXGP Live Timing
2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Sardegna

MXGP of Sardegna Race Center
MXGP of Sardegna Timetable
MXGP of Sardegna MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Sardegna MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Track Map

The 2022 MXGP of Sardegna layout.
The 2022 MXGP of Sardegna layout. MXGP

Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

