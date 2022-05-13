After a longer than usual break between events, the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series returned to action with the Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway. In 2021 and 2022, GNCC has enjoyed a second “spring event” at Ironman, which for many years has stood out as a favorite among racers and fans alike. This year’s Hoosier produced more of the same great racing Indiana race fans have come to expect at Ironman. Here’s a few things we learned.

Kelley Making History

Ben Kelley has been on a tear in 2022 as nobody has been able to beat the defending GNCC champion thus far in the season. While that may not come as a surprise to some, Kelley is actually working his way towards making history. With the win at the Hoosier, Kelley is now tied for most consecutive overall wins in GNCC history with six straight wins in six rounds.

The only time this happened before was when Juha Salminen won the first six rounds of the 2006 season before Barry Hawk was able to topple the Finnish rider in round seven at The John Penton GNCC in Ohio. Interestingly enough, the next round for GNCC competitors is actually The John Penton GNCC for round seven of the 2022 season. While Kelley has the momentum and has been putting in consistently impressive performances winning each race by multiple minutes over second place, anything can happen.