Jason Weigandt catches up with Honda HRC's Ken Roczen, who is preparing to return to the track for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on May 28. Roczen explains what he went through physically that led him to withdraw from Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but why he still loves the sport and still has a will to win. Plus, his take on racing longtime friends Ryan Dungey and Antonio Cairoli this summer.

