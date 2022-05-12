Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Australian MX
Wodonga
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Watch: Full Hoosier GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

May 12, 2022 12:20pm | by:

The sixth round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Hoosier GNCC.

Video: RacerTV

Read the post-race Hoosier GNCC press release

Hoosier GNCC Results

Overall

GNCC

Hoosier - Overall Race

May 7, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:59:00.958 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Trevor Bollinger 03:02:47.496 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
3Josh Toth 03:03:11.039 Winstead, CT United States KTM
4Jordan Ashburn 03:03:21.279 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
5Craig Delong 03:03:23.350 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Hoosier - XC2 Pro Race

May 7, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 03:07:18.859 Australia Kawasaki
2Angus Riordan 03:08:05.176 Woodland, CA United States KTM
3Liam Draper 03:09:36.534 Auckland New Zealand KTM
4Ryder Lafferty 03:09:41.570 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Cody J Barnes 03:10:26.158 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Hoosier - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 7, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jake Froman 03:19:53.806 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
2Hunter Neuwirth 03:20:25.917 Plantation, FL United States KTM
3Zack Hayes 03:20:59.577 Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Max Fernandez 02:58:12.290 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
5Dakoda Devore 02:58:46.977 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Hoosier - WXC Race

May 7, 2022
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Korie Steede 02:06:29.460 Beloit, OH United States KTM
2Brandy Richards 02:07:05.371 KTM
3Rachael Archer 02:08:46.857 New Zealand Yamaha
4Tayla Jones 02:09:21.019 Yass Australia Husqvarna
5Shelby A Turner 02:15:45.892 Barons, AB Canada KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States115
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States114
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States102
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia83
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia151
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States129
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States102
4Ruy Barbosa Chile101
5Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States92
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States151
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States128
3Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States126
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States110
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States94
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States152
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia145
3Rachael Archer New Zealand138
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States93
Full Standings

And check out the eMTB highlights from the Hoosier GNCC below as well.

Hoosier GNCC eMTB Overall Results

