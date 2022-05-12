Main image is from 2019 RedBud National, photo by Rich Shepherd

Lots of news broke this week for rider and team changes. Two have a direct impact on the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship that will start in two weeks. Joey Savatgy and Shane McElrath have new homes after their team from supercross, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS, went off the road. Savatgy gets back to familiar digs with Monster Energy Kawasaki, as a fill in for Adam Cianciarulo. McElrath goes to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna to fill in for Dean Wilson. Savatgy is in for the whole season, McElrath is listed as in for four races, or until Wilson returns.

Also, this week we learned Jeremy Martin will go to the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team for 2023. Martin, currently of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, is out for this year’s Pro Motocross season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Here’s what our guys Jason Thomas, Steve Matthes, and Kris Keefer think about the moves.

Jeremy Martin to Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX

Jason Thomas: This one surprised me! Jeremy Martin is a top tier 250 talent. I expected him to wind up on some sort of factory equipment in 2023.The move to the Club MX team wasn’t what I would have considered likely or even possible. I'm still a bit confused as to why he would choose to go the privateer route but maybe he knows something I don't. Not having factory equipment is a hard bridge to cross and one most would like to avoid. I'm sure he would like more control over his program and maybe this will allow him to feel that all efforts are centered around him. He seems to find conflict with teammates, and this could provide a clear team leader position for him. Still, I wonder if the lack of resources will be a concern. I've been on many a privateer team and on many levels, it's simply not the same. I believe his 2023 efforts will be against the odds with this move but maybe, just maybe, that's how he wants it.

steve matthes:: When J-Mart told me he was going to Club a couple of weeks ago, I assumed it was for a 450 ride because he has mentioned that it was time for him to move up. So this move, to stay on 250 indoors and out, was a bit of a sideways move but hey, Jeremy must feel like he has some work to finish in the small bike class. The Club team certainly seems to have it together in terms of a motor package, but they did have some bike issues this SX season with their guys which I would imagine they'll have to tighten up. When Martin was on the PulpMX Show this past Monday he mentioned that there would be some Yamaha support for him but I’m not sure if that's in terms of special parts or what. I think a healthy J-Mart, just like the last couple of years, can be a title guy both indoor and outdoors, but you really have to emphasize the healthy part. Also, sign me up for a Vlog with Phil Nicoletti and Jeremy all year long.

Kris keefer:: Jeremy Martin rumors were something I heard a while ago and it looks like the Star Yamaha/J-Mart deal maybe didn't go so well? Why else would he move on to ClubMX Yamaha? He will be on good suspension and might even be reunited with Tomac's Suspension guy Ricki "Gilly" Gilmour! That could be a dangerous combo as both Martin and Gilly worked together back in the day and Martin was always fond of Gilly's settings and way of thinking. The ClubMX motor package is plenty good enough as Jamie from Twisted Development so holeshots SHOULD NOT be a problem for Martin. I think this ClubMX Yamaha move could really help him as he can kind of morph what parts and settings he really wants as well as get the "factory" treatment! Not a bad combo if you ask me.