MAVTV and MAVTV Plus Streaming is 2022 Home for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

May 11, 2022 9:05pm | by:
The following press release from MX Sports Pro Racing (a sister company of Racer X) gives the full details on the TV and internet broadcast package for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. In a glance, you need to know this: MAVTV will take over the airing of all four motos live every weekend, with the exception of NBC providing live network coverage of three 450 races (Thunder Valley, Southwick, RedBud). 

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus have the choice of two plans for the most dynamic live and on-demand motorsports streaming service available - yearly ($99) or monthly ($6.99) - with an exclusive $10 discount now available for Pro Motocross fans using the code PROMX10

Here's the full press release with all the info.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.  – Mere weeks away from the first gate drop of the series’ landmark 50th anniversary, MX Sports Pro Racing has introduced a historic milestone for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, by detailing a comprehensive live broadcast schedule for the upcoming season. For the first time ever, every moto from every round across both the 450 Class and 250 Class will be showcased live domestically via telecasts on MAVTV Motorsports Network and NBC TV Network. Additionally, the subscription-based MAVTV Plus streaming platform will broaden the reach of American motocross and bring the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing to an eager international audience, featuring live and on-demand coverage of all 48 motos from the 2022 season with access in more than 22 countries via smart TV’s, streaming players, and any mobile device.

“The anticipation surrounding the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is at an all-time high following the recent announcements that Antonio Cairoli will make his long-awaited debut here in the states and Ryan Dungey will make a surprise return to the starting gate, not to mention the buzz around our international champions in Dylan Ferrandis and Jett Lawrence, along with a return to form for riders like Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson,” exclaimed Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Now, we have the most accessible and comprehensive broadcast package in history to complement the excitement on the racetrack with top-to-bottom live coverage that will allow our fans, most everywhere across the globe, to watch the action unfold.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and patience to bring our U.S.-based fans the coverage they deserve, but the time has come. We’re beyond excited to know that Ferrandis supporters in France will be able to watch their countryman chase history to become the first multi-time French champion, and the same can be said for everyone down in Australia who want to be a part of the next chapter of Lawrence’s superstar trajectory on the sport’s biggest stage. In addition to that, we’re honored to welcome the passionate enthusiasts in Italy, who are particularly savvy motorcycle racing viewers, as they cheer on Cairoli’s American journey and the extension of his iconic career.”

The 2022 season offers plenty of storylines, including Dylan Ferrandis' attempt to defend his 2021 450MX Championship.
The 2022 season offers plenty of storylines, including Dylan Ferrandis' attempt to defend his 2021 450MX Championship. Align Media

While MAVTV will provide live coverage of all four motos from nine events during the 12-round championship, and in total will air 45 motos live over the course of the summer, NBC will help bring the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship into millions of homes across the country with a trio of live 450 Class showcases from the Toyota Thunder Valley National (Moto 1), the RedBud National (Moto 2), and the Southwick National (Moto 1). MAVTV will also feature primetime 2-Wheel programming on Tuesday nights, including re-airs of all four motos from each round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship; check local listings for air times.

MAVTV Motorsports Network is available from most cable and satellite television providers, including DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, Optimum, and Spectrum, and is also available from streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Viewers looking to add MAVTV Motorsports Network to their channel lineup can use the GET MAVTV tool and simply input their zip code to see where the channel is available locally.

For streaming and mobile viewers, subscribers to MAVTV Plus will receive live coverage of the motos that air on MAVTV in addition to tape-delayed coverage of the motos scheduled to air on NBC. MAVTV Plus will also feature exclusive content for subscribers, including qualifying shows every race day to see which rider will emerge with pole position and first gate pick. On-demand access to coverage from the entire 2022 season will also be available for fans who want to rewatch the action or wait to watch the drama unfold for the first time at their convenience.

New subscribers to MAVTV Plus have the choice of two plans for the most dynamic live and on-demand motorsports streaming service available - yearly ($99) or monthly ($6.99) - with an exclusive $10 discount now available for Pro Motocross fans using the code PROMX10. MAVTV Plus subscribers have the power to watch the 2022 season at their convenience, whether through live streaming coverage or replays via on-demand access, while also being treated to extended coverage of the Pro Motocross Championship.

Signing up for MAVTV Plus is simple. Users simply log onto MAVTVPlus.com and select “Sign Up Now” to register for an account. Pick and subscription plan, enter the proper billing information, and access to the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship along with a comprehensive library of live and on-demand programming is at your fingertips.

The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will kick off over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 28, in Southern California with the Honda Fox Raceway I National. Full live coverage of the motos on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will begin at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

2022 Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

* all times
  • Motocross
    Fox Raceway 1 Saturday, May 28
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 28 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 28 - 5:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 28 - 6:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 28 - 7:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Hangtown Saturday, June 4
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 4 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 4 - 5:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 6:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 7:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Thunder Valley Saturday, June 11
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 5:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 6:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 7:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    High Point Saturday, June 18
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 18 - 1:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 18 - 2:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 18 - 3:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 18 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    RedBud Saturday, July 2
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 2 - 1:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 2 - 2:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 2 - 3:00 PM
      NBC
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 2 - 3:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 2 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Southwick Saturday, July 9
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 9 - 1:30 PM
      NBC
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 9 - 1:30 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 9 - 2:30 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 9 - 3:30 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 9 - 4:30 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Spring Creek (Millville) Saturday, July 16
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 16 - 2:20 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 16 - 3:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 16 - 5:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Washougal Saturday, July 23
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 23 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 23 - 5:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 23 - 6:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 23 - 7:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Unadilla Saturday, August 13
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 13 - 1:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 13 - 2:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 13 - 3:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 13 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Budds Creek Saturday, August 20
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 20 - 1:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 20 - 2:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 3:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 20 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Ironman Saturday, August 27
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 27 - 1:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 27 - 2:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 27 - 3:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 27 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
  • Motocross
    Fox Raceway 2 Saturday, September 3
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      September 3 - 3:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      September 3 - 4:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 5:00 PM
      MAV TV
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 6:00 PM
      MAV TV

