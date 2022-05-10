Latest OTOR: Interview With Tim Gajser On 2022 MXGP

Adam Wheeler in of the most respected journalists in motorcycle racing, and our go-to guy in Europe. His monthly On-Track Off-Road magazine that covers AMA Supercross and Motocross, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), MotoGP, and more. The format has changed from a PDF magazine to online-based articles, but the content is still accessible. For more information on On-Track Off-Road, visit ontrackoffroad.com.

Read his most recent interview with FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) points leader Tim Gajser of Honda HRC.

“How to chase perfection?”

"Was the Italian Grand Prix an exercise in futility for anybody outside the Tim Gajser/HRC runaway train? Even the mix of conditions at Maggiora did not dent the rails. We also talked with the MXGP world champion ‘in waiting’ to ask about winning unabashed…"

Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

