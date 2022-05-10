Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Joey Savatgy Joins Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2022 Pro Motocross

May 10, 2022 10:00am | by: &
Woah! Huge news here for the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and Joey Savatgy! Adam Cianciarulo is not expected to return to riding until around July due to a torn ACL in January, and will most likely miss all of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer with hopes to be fully recovered for 2023. So the team turned to Savatgy to fill the #9’s spot alongside of #21 Jason Anderson.

Savatgy suffered a torn ACL of his own earlier in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS (BBMX) team folded while Savatgy was sidelined. Now, the #17 is healthy and returns to the team he raced his debut 450 season with in 2019: 8th in the 450SX standings and 11th in the 450 Class points standings of Pro Motocross after missing the first two rounds of the season. Remember, Savatgy scored the 2019 450SX Rookie of the Year as he finished as the top of the four riders that debuted full-time in the premier class that season.

Joey Savatgy on Monster Energy Kawasaki at the 2019 Florida National.
Joey Savatgy on Monster Energy Kawasaki at the 2019 Florida National. Rich Shepherd

The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Foothill Ranch, California—The Monster Energy® Kawasaki racing team and Joey Savatgy have come to an agreement for the Team Green™ veteran to compete on a KX™450SR alongside Jason Anderson in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Savatgy rejoins Team Green after a two-year hiatus, building upon a successful four-year race-winning partnership aboard a KX™250 with the Monster Energy® /Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and a year of premier class competition with Monster Energy Kawasaki. In 2019, Savatgy earned Monster Energy® AMA Supercross 450SX “Rookie of the Year” honors as well as several top-10 Pro Motocross finishes with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team.

Savatgy will fill-in for Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo until he is ready to return from a knee injury sustained earlier this season. With a proven history of 250cc Pro Motocross wins with Kawasaki, the team and Savatgy look forward to the No.17 rider competing at the front of the pack alongside the No.21 of Anderson.

Joey Savatgy

“It’s a privilege to join the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship. I’ve had a lot of success with the team in the past and I’m eager to continue building on that in the coming months. We’re only a few weeks shy of the season opener so we will aim to progress as the season goes on, but I’m confident my familiarity with the bike and the team will help speed that process along. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together this summer.”

The 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to begin on Saturday, May 28th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

