Joey Savatgy Joins Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2022 Pro Motocross
Woah! Huge news here for the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and Joey Savatgy! Adam Cianciarulo is not expected to return to riding until around July due to a torn ACL in January, and will most likely miss all of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer with hopes to be fully recovered for 2023. So the team turned to Savatgy to fill the #9’s spot alongside of #21 Jason Anderson.
Savatgy suffered a torn ACL of his own earlier in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS (BBMX) team folded while Savatgy was sidelined. Now, the #17 is healthy and returns to the team he raced his debut 450 season with in 2019: 8th in the 450SX standings and 11th in the 450 Class points standings of Pro Motocross after missing the first two rounds of the season. Remember, Savatgy scored the 2019 450SX Rookie of the Year as he finished as the top of the four riders that debuted full-time in the premier class that season.
The following press release is from Kawasaki:
Foothill Ranch, California—The Monster Energy® Kawasaki racing team and Joey Savatgy have come to an agreement for the Team Green™ veteran to compete on a KX™450SR alongside Jason Anderson in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Savatgy rejoins Team Green after a two-year hiatus, building upon a successful four-year race-winning partnership aboard a KX™250 with the Monster Energy® /Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and a year of premier class competition with Monster Energy Kawasaki. In 2019, Savatgy earned Monster Energy® AMA Supercross 450SX “Rookie of the Year” honors as well as several top-10 Pro Motocross finishes with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team.
Savatgy will fill-in for Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo until he is ready to return from a knee injury sustained earlier this season. With a proven history of 250cc Pro Motocross wins with Kawasaki, the team and Savatgy look forward to the No.17 rider competing at the front of the pack alongside the No.21 of Anderson.
Joey Savatgy
“It’s a privilege to join the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship. I’ve had a lot of success with the team in the past and I’m eager to continue building on that in the coming months. We’re only a few weeks shy of the season opener so we will aim to progress as the season goes on, but I’m confident my familiarity with the bike and the team will help speed that process along. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together this summer.”
The 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to begin on Saturday, May 28th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.