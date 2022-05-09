In his final 250SX race of his career, Christian Craig delivered: he finally put two hands on a professional title. The California native has had quite the career path since turning pro as a teenager. Now a veteran of the sport, Craig put all the pieces of the puzzle together to claim the 2022 250SX West Region title. Craig needed to pull of 14th or better at the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown if he wanted to win the title and he did just that—although a slight hiccup mid-race caused the heart rate of his crew to increase momentarily. But CC brought it home and let his emotions out afterwards on the podium. Later, he joined the media for a post-race press conference.
You dealt with a lot of pressure, especially over the last month. Now that you’ve got it, just take me through what you feel like now, now that you’re a champion.
Christian Craig: It doesn’t feel real, I can tell you that. It feels like a dream for some reason. This all seemed impossible just two years ago. It all seemed so far away and unreachable. I saw so many of my teammates accomplish this. I went through it with Chase [Sexton], Colt [Nichols], and Justin [Cooper]. So many people were like “Your time is coming.” I kept digging, I kept grinding. Yeah, I’m older in the class and what not, but I’m here now. I’m thankful to be in this position. It’s a dream come true for a lot of riders. Obviously, we want to be champions in the 450 class, too, but this is special, and it starts with my family. Going through it, ups and downs, injuries, the FIM situation I had a few years ago. I was ready to hang it up a few years ago just from everything that was going on. But my team believed in me, and we’re here now. I couldn’t be happier.
Congrats, it’s been awesome to see. Talk about the nerves today. You’ve been saying all day you were calm and good. Was that the case realistically now that it’s over?
I was in a good spot. I had a lot of family come and surprise me, and that could have added pressure, but I was just so calm in my position. I had an 18-point gap and I just needed to get 14th, but so much stuff had to happen in practice just to get to the main. Dylan Ferrandis showed up in the rig and that surprised me. He was like “I’m here for you.” And that surprised me. We had fun between practices. He’s been there three times [championships] and I think that kept me calm and confident with myself. I felt like I rode good in the main until I tightened up. I was behind Hunter, Nate blew by me, and it was a cool main event until I tucked the front. Then I kinda’ freaked out. From there I just rode it out. It’s a crazy feeling, for sure. A lot of pressure the last month, I feel like I handled it pretty well.
I want to ask you about back in 2013 and 2014 you took a hiatus from the sport. Then you came back. How did you envision a full-time return to racing going? How does that compare to where you are now?
Yeah, a lot of people know I stepped away because of injuries, got a real job, then I talked my father-in-law into letting me come back because I still had that fire burning. This was kind of the goal. It was “Hey, I can win.” I got people to believe in me and I believed in myself. Seemed like a lot of ups and downs between then, but my family never stopped believing in me and that’s the main reason I’m here. Everything plays a part. My trainer, my team, Bobby Regan taking a chance on me. I wasn’t putting in good results, I don’t know why he took a chance on me, but he saw something. He would say, “We’re going to make you a champion.”
As one of the more experienced guys in the class, and to see you reach this level, how much did you learn in recent years to put it together to earn this?
A lot throughout the years, but mainly it was last year. To win the opener and carry the red plate, it was like “Okay I can do this.” Then Colt and Justin doing it and me training with them every day, it was like “I can do this next year.” It was kind of make of break for me. Deep down I’m ready to go 450 and that was my last 250 race. I bet on myself, make or break, whatever happens happens.
I’m sure you had a ton of people tell you to just ride around in 14th. But you guys don’t ride like that during the week. How hard was it to ride around in that zone?
Yeah after last week the team did the math and they were like “You can just ride around and do whips in 14th.” But there’s a lot of stuff in between there. Practice crash, something dumb. Like what happened today with Jett [Lawrence]. You can’t just go around and expect it. I kept that in my head all week, but let’s get through practice and then heat and then we get there. I think that goes back to my mentality now with, I would call him my mentor, Connor Fields. He’s helped me grow into the person I am today and helped me believe in myself.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|230
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|220
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|197
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|162
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|151
When you look back at your career, even all the houses you have lived in, California and Florida. Did you ever think this situation would happen, or did it only have to happen in the short term with the way things have gone the last few years.
You could say this about a lot of things, but last year we had to pack up and move from California to Florida with three kids. I signed a one-year deal. That was stressful. We moved to Florida on a one-year deal. We were all in. We moved there, kids go to school in Florida full time. My family believed in me, so let’s go do it. I knew I would be here today, and looking at this now, it was worth all that stress.
We’ve seen so many riders in the position you used to be in. Speed, talent, ability, but didn’t put the pieces together to get the title, or even be consistent enough to be in contention. It’s hard to fix the weaknesses. What was the process like?
Yeah, I think it’s just being honest with yourself. Yeah, I have a lot of talent and a lot of strengths on the tracks, but I have weaknesses. Sitting down with my trainer, we built a corner track at the GOAT Farm. “Alright, let’s get your corners better.” That was one of my weaknesses. Just building on that stuff. I just can’t thank my team enough. We’re just building off of each other. I’m speechless still! It’s a cool feeling and something I’m going to cherish forever.
Watch the full Craig post-race press conference below: