Supercross – St. Jude Online Auction Closes Tonight at 7 p.m. EDT

May 9, 2022 12:10pm | by: &
Supercross – St. Jude Online Auction Closes Tonight at 7 p.m. EDT

The sixth year of the partnership between AMA Supercross and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has brought yet another unique opportunity. Fans have the opportunity to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and receive race-worn memorabilia from the top athletes of supercross. Because of your support, St. Jude won’t stop. The doctors and researchers won’t stop and together with St. Jude,  Supercross won’t stop fighting until no child dies from cancer. Some of the riders whose gear is being auctioned off include: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen, Dean Wilson, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Christian Craig, and more!

  • Eli Tomac SupercrossLIVe
  • Christian Craig SupercrossLIVe
  • Dean Wilson SupercrossLIVe
  • Ken Roczen SupercrossLIVe
  • Justin Barcia SupercrossLIVe
  • Jett Lawrence SupercrossLIVe
  • Hunter Lawrence SupercrossLIVe
  • Cooper Webb SupercrossLIVe
  • Jason Anderson SupercrossLIVe
  • Justin Bogle SupercrossLIVe

Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago.

All proceeds benefit the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their overarching mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.

Remember, the auction closes tonight at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

Check out the Supercross – St. Jude Online Auction Now!

