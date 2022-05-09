Jeremy Martin to Muc-Off ClubMX Yamaha for 2023

The ClubMX team sent us a press release announcing the Jeremy Martin deal. The press release is below.

Jeremy Martin makes the move to Muc-Off FXR ClubMX team for 2023

The two time champion will bring his talents to the most popular privateer team as they continue to grow.

CHESTERFIELD, SC – MAY 9, 2022: Jeremy Martin turned pro in 2012 and it did not take long for him to make an impact on the sport. By 2013 he was crowned Rookie of the Year for the Pro Motocross series and his trajectory was skyward ever since. He racked up twenty-five wins and forty-five podiums in Supercross and Motocross and is a threat to win every time he throws a leg over a bike.

Martin makes a splash one more time by signing on with the Muc-Off – FXR – ClubMX team for 2023 to make one final push to win the 250 Supercrosss and 250 Motocross Championships. Martin had multiple “hotly contested” offers and options for the season but selected the growing privateer team for his best shot at the top.

“As you can imagine, it was a difficult decision with all the offers on the table. I am familiar with the ClubMX program and it has been growing at a good pace for a reason. Their bikes are on point and I have a good comfort level with Brandon (Haas) and the crew The main deciding factor for me is the ClubMX facility itself. What most people don’t see or know about are the ten tracks, the training program, the fitness program .. all top notch.” said Martin.

“Bringing a multi-time national champion to our team takes us to a new level. I have known Jeremy for a long time and have a great deal of respect for his attitude and work ethic. He is the perfect fit for our style of racing and will lift all aspects of our program. He’s a grinder. He just puts his head down and does the work with no flash. He doesn’t need a spotlight on him – he just wants to win” said owner Brandon Haas.

This may or may not come as a surprise to the industry but it ultimately makes sense. On one side, Martin has the experience to know what he wants in a bike and a team and now he gets to call the shots and make the decisions on what direction to go. On the other side, the team has been growing at a rapid pace and was in line to capitalize on the next big opportunity. Together they will help each other achieve their goals of winning.