SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Alberto Forato was looking good as he challenged Renaux for his position and eventually took fifth away from the Frenchman. He looked solid for a couple of more laps before crashing and finishing the race in 13th position.

On lap five we saw a change for the lead, as Gajser got around Jonass, while Seewer remained close. Moments later the Swiss got around the Latvian who crashed five or so laps later and dropped back to 8th.

From then on it was a steady race for Gajser, as Seewer got comfortable in second, while Watson was looking good in third. Renaux was on a mission though, as he looked to fight back and score some solid points. On lap 12 the Frenchman sensed an opportunity to get Watson and took it with both hands and solidified his spot on the box.

Gajser won the race with a 20.264 second advantage over Seewer. Renaux was third ahead of Watson and Fernandez.

Gajser went on to claim his sixth overall win of the season, with Seewer finally making a comeback on the box since Matterley Basin to secure the second spot ahead of his teammate Renaux who celebrated his fourth podium in MXGP.

With Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado out for the Italian GP, this now means that Gajser leads by 81 points as Renaux moves into second in the championship standings ahead of Seewer who is third.

Tim Gajser: “Yeah, it was a good weekend, I was really enjoying those days. It was completely different, we had rain during the night so it was completely different and more technical let’s say. It was a good day and also good starts, then I took the time to find some nice lines to pass the guys in front of me, then could make a comfortable lead and then control the race. I really enjoyed the race and look forward to next weekend.”

Jeremy Seewer: “It took me way too long to be back on the podium which wasn’t in a very good form in the beginning of the season. You know, many things came in between. The crash in Argentina was a big setback and it took me a lot longer than I expected just to find my form again. And even now, I mean, I've done a good weekend, but I still feel like I can improve a lot. I'm not yet back to where I should be but there’s still a lot of racing left, we are very happy to be back on the box. And now I think I can still go step by step and improve and try, you know, to battle with Tim, because he's on a very good level.”

Maxime Renaux: “It was a really consistent day. There's one thing I'm really happy about this weekend is that we made a big step on the on the starts, I got three good starts, in the qualifying and both races, so that was a really good thing. Then I messed up between the first and second and second and third corner and went back to fifth and yeah, I was just not happy and satisfied about my riding in the second race. I know I can do much better and I know inside of me I still have so much left so we will try to figure it out and work hard coming into Riola Sardo next weekend.”