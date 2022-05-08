Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Season Was Good to the Last Lap

May 8, 2022 8:30pm | by:

Jason Weigandt tackles a lot of topics in this final Weege Show edition of the Weege Show for 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Salt Lake City hosted the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown for the 250 class, Christian Craig's West Championship, Justin Brayton's last ride, and the Malcolm Stewart/Justin Barcia battle that kept the crowd whipped into a frenzy until the final lap of the season. It's brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves, which will make your suspension work better than ever. Did you know a lot of suspension shops use Race Tech parts, components and even attend Race Tech schools to learn more? Yup, Race Tech knows its stuff

Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now